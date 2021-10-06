Bethenny Frankel Just Made Her Birkin Bag Even More Valuable: See the 'Sweet' Customization
The reality star enlisted New York City-based artist Robyn Blair Davidson to turn her emerald Birkin bag into a one-of-a-kind acrylic candy-inspired design
A new trend of customizing coveted Birkin bags has been sweeping the internet, and the latest Hermès client to give her ultra-exclusive status symbol a makeover is Bethenny Frankel.
The Real Housewives of New York alum, 50, commissioned New York City-based artist Robyn Blair Davidson of by robynblair to upgrade her Hermès Birkin bag with a one-of-a-kind design inspired by the artist's signature: acrylic vessels with candy wrappers stuffed inside and the words "In Case Of Emergency Break Glass" splashed across the front.
RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Gives 50th Birthday Advice to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk: 'Take a Breath'
Frankel owns several Birkins (which retail anywhere from $9,000 to nearly $2 million) and has previously commissioned artists including Romero Britto, Peter Tunney and John "Crash" Matos" to customize them.
Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively, Davidson said she got to choose which of Frankel's bags she wanted to customize — she landed on a emerald green one because it "served as a great backdrop to highlight the colorful Dubble Bubble wrappers and bright pink logo" — and broke down the re-design process.
RELATED: Cardi B Shows Off Her Epic Hermès Birkin Collection, as Ex Offset Says He Gifted 15 of the 23 Bags
"The pieces of Dubble Bubble were applied to the bag in the same fashion as a by robynblair piece of original art and topped with the classic by robynblair acrylic text: 'In Case of Emergency,'" the artist explained.
Davidson worked on the accessory for about a month and kept the acrylic design under-wraps, so the finished result was "truly a surprise" for the reality star.
"She was blown away by the end result and told me it was her favorite out of her whole collection," Davidson shared. "Bethenny was a dream client as she left the whole concept up to my discretion!"
