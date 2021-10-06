The reality star enlisted New York City-based artist Robyn Blair Davidson to turn her emerald Birkin bag into a one-of-a-kind acrylic candy-inspired design

Bethenny Frankel Just Made Her Birkin Bag Even More Valuable: See the 'Sweet' Customization

A new trend of customizing coveted Birkin bags has been sweeping the internet, and the latest Hermès client to give her ultra-exclusive status symbol a makeover is Bethenny Frankel.

The Real Housewives of New York alum, 50, commissioned New York City-based artist Robyn Blair Davidson of by robynblair to upgrade her Hermès Birkin bag with a one-of-a-kind design inspired by the artist's signature: acrylic vessels with candy wrappers stuffed inside and the words "In Case Of Emergency Break Glass" splashed across the front.

NYC artist Robyn Blair gave Bethenny Frankel’s large green Birkin a makeover Credit: Courtesy Robyn Blair

Frankel owns several Birkins (which retail anywhere from $9,000 to nearly $2 million) and has previously commissioned artists including Romero Britto, Peter Tunney and John "Crash" Matos" to customize them.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively, Davidson said she got to choose which of Frankel's bags she wanted to customize — she landed on a emerald green one because it "served as a great backdrop to highlight the colorful Dubble Bubble wrappers and bright pink logo" — and broke down the re-design process.

"The pieces of Dubble Bubble were applied to the bag in the same fashion as a by robynblair piece of original art and topped with the classic by robynblair acrylic text: 'In Case of Emergency,'" the artist explained.

Davidson worked on the accessory for about a month and kept the acrylic design under-wraps, so the finished result was "truly a surprise" for the reality star.