Bethenny Frankel Jokes That Her Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit Makes Her Feel Like Borat

Bethenny Frankel is channeling Borat in her latest video.

The Real Housewives of New York star took to TikTok on Wednesday to show her 1.4 million followers a package she received in the mail.

The 19-second video started with her recording herself in the mirror while wearing an ultra-plunging baby pink one-piece swimsuit. With her hair pulled up and a gold chain around her neck, she comically says, "Just asking for a friend, who would this bathing suit fit? I don't know; this video is probably going to get taken down, but who would this fit? Who is this for? Who's the audience for this?"

Her suit, in addition to being uncomfortably plunging for her, was also too small as she turned around and showed that it was bunching up in a wedgie. She jokingly added that it was probably meant for "my dog, Smalls."

After that clip, she added a short selfie video ending the post, hilariously saying, "I feel like Borat, I honestly do. In the front and the back."

Bethenny Frankel/TikTok

If you've forgotten about Borat, he's the lead of the self-titled 2006 comedy mockumentary Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. In the film, Borat, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, wears a lime green "mankini." Like Frankel's swimsuit, it left little to the imagination in the front and bunched up in the back like a thong.

Fans in the comment section found the video hilarious. One fan wore, "Sorry, but you make me laugh," while another jokingly added, "Ok, but the girls look great." Another agreed, writing, "You look amazing. IT FITS YOU," and one even thought it was reminiscent of Alix Earle, writing, "its giving @alix earle vibes and you look fabulous."

George Pimentel/WireImage

The Skinny Girl CEO is known to get candid on TikTok and just recently showed off her "beach outfit vibes," which included "cheapo shoes" and a "cheapo bag" but also an at least $50,000 watch.

In the video, she modeled her "beach outfit," which included a cute bikini, flowy, ankle-length pants and a straw hat, before pulling off her sandals and saying, "cheapo shoes" and "cheapo bag."

She then pivoted to reveal her "not cheapo jewelry" and showed her watch, a silver Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch with a blue face, which can range in price from $50,000 to more than $100,000.

"That's kind of a special piece you would like," she said to her fans.

Later in the video, Frankel walked to the beach and showed the full final ensemble, including oversized shades and some cute gold necklaces featuring butterflies. "I thought you'd like these butterflies…" the star said to the camera.