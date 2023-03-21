Bethenny Frankel Pairs 'Cheapo' Beach Bag and Shoes with Diamond Watch That Starts at $50K

"That’s kind of a special piece you would like," the reality TV star said to her fans about the pricey jewelry on TikTok on Monday

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on March 21, 2023 04:37 PM
Bethenny Frankel pairs ‘cheapo’ beach outfit with five-figure diamond watch
Bethenny Frankel. Photo: Bethenny Frankel/TikTok

Bethenny Frankel is showing off her "beach outfit vibes."

The Real Housewives of New York City alum posted a TikTok on Monday from Palm Beach, Fla. showing off how she mixes budget finds with high-end pieces.

In the video, she models her "beach outfit" which includes a cute ombre bikini, flowy, ankle-length pants, and a straw hat before pulling off her sandals and saying, "cheapo shoes" and "cheapo bag."

Bethenny Frankel pairs ‘cheapo’ beach outfit with five-figure diamond watch
Bethenny Frankel. Bethenny Frankel/TikTok

She then pivots to reveal her "not cheapo jewelry" and shows her watch, a silver Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch with a blue face, which can range in price from $50,000 to more than $100,000.

"That's kind of a special piece you would like," she said to her fans.

Later in the video, Frankel walks to the beach and shows the full final ensemble including oversized shades and some cute gold necklaces featuring butterflies. "I thought you'd like these butterflies…" the 52-year-old said to the camera.

It wraps up with Frankel showing the ocean. "Oh Palm Beach. It's March," she said at the end.

Frankel is certainly not one to hold back and she definitely didn't a few months ago when she reviewed her past fashion choices on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

During the "Versace or Hibachi?" segment, host Andy Cohen asked the reality star, 52, to analyze her past looks dating back to season 1 of Real Housewives of New York City, which debuted in 2008.

When a floral frock from a trip to the Hamptons popped up, Frankel gasped, "What the hell is that?" as fellow guest Jeff Lewis of Hollywood Houselift questioned, "That's not you, is it?"

Oh, but it was.

"Yeah, I think Maude wants that back," Frankel deadpanned, referring to the dowdy clothes worn by the title character of the 1970s sitcom, played by Bea Arthur.

The peach-and-blue number wasn't the only 'fit that Frankel panned.

Of the blue-green lace dress and hairsprayed coif she wore during the season 2 reunion, Frankel said, "Wow — Hibachi," as she grimaced. "And the hair needs to literally be set aflame."

Frankel didn't hate all of her past sartorial choices, though. In fact, she started off quite indifferent when Cohen began the game.

She dubbed a cropped Skinnygirl red leather jacket and a black headband with paisley mini dress to be "Vernachi," which she described as "in the middle — it's not terrible, but it's not good."

She had similar thoughts about a wrap dress that she accessorized with a martini. "Fine, but not good enough to say Versace," she said, admitting, "I don't know if they're being canceled right now, but I don't want to say it's good enough to be Versace."

bethenny frankel
Bethenny Frankel.

Frankel had plenty of "Hibachi" reactions up her sleeve, though, and was quick to roast some outfits that she probably liked once upon a time. A snap of herself in a statement necklace earned a wince and a quick "Hibachi," as did a photo of herself in a gold nightie.

There was a bit of a win, though, when Frankel eyed a striped look she wore to dinner with LuAnn de Lesseps. "I like that Versace," she gushed. Fortunately for the RHONY star, she has since dumped all of the past looks that she skewered with Cohen. When asked how many of the outfits she still has, she answered, "Literally zero."

