Bethenny Frankel Calls Photo Editing 'Desperate' as She Gets Candid About Her Own Plastic Surgery

“Why doesn’t anyone look like themselves anymore?” the TV personality asks in a new interview

By
Published on December 6, 2022 06:16 PM

Bethenny Frankel. Photo: Charles Sykes/Getty

Bethenny Frankel says she has never used a filter.

"It's desperate, it's destructive and it's rampant," she tells Oprah Daily of Facetune, Photoshop and other kinds of extreme filtering and photo editing apps.

In the interview — in which she poses the question "Why doesn't anyone look like themselves anymore?" — Frankel says that there is a significant difference between applying cosmetics and sharing an altered image.

The Real Housewives of New York City star says that "makeup is realistic and truthful," whereas "filtering is lying."

"You can tell when someone's wearing makeup," she says. "You cannot always tell when they've distorted themselves."

The star, who has gotten Botox, filler and other cosmetic procedures, says that there's also one big difference between plastic surgery and filtering: honesty.

"Plastic surgery I will do, and I want to do it before there's a lot to alter and it's drastic," she says, adding that, no matter what, "I'll be honest about it."

The Bravo star says that her opinion about filters is not their influence on herself — saying that altered images "don't impact me negatively at all" — but rather the next generation,

"They're not the influence I want on my child or on other children," she says, adding that "the wrong people are the biggest influencers in this country."

Frankel also name-dropped the Kardashians, who she calls the "K's," in her conversation about filtering, saying she's "spoken out about" them before.

"Certain celebs say, 'I look this way because I don't drink and I sleep a lot,'" she says. "People are lying."

She continues, "See a celebrity or a [Real] Housewife in person versus their social media and [the difference] is staggering."

This isn't the first time Frankel has spoken out about filtering on social media. In September, the star posted before and after photos she filtered.

"The online world we live in is insane," she wrote in the caption. "It's so important that we acknowledge what's happening with the filtering and the Photoshopping and the outright lying."

"What is the message we are all buying into?" she asks in the post. "What are we sharing with our children?"

