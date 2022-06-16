Bethenny Frankel Models Her New HSN Swimsuit Line for 'Every Body'

Television personality and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel is launching Bethenny Swimwear and opened up about the long road to make the collection — 'It's [the] reason for some of my grays'

Bethenny Frankel is diving into swimwear.

On Tuesday, the Skinnygirl founder announced the launch of Bethenny Swimwear, her first collection of bathing suits with HSN, with a poolside Instagram post.

In the photo, Frankel posed in the Emerald Bethenny Corset 1-Piece Tank Swimsuit and a pair of shades. "Launching elevated, elegant, sophisticated, shaping swim to make EVERY BODY feel their best & beautiful," she captioned the post.

The five-piece collection includes two one-pieces and three mix-and-match pieces that come in classic solid colors. The line is also size-inclusive, ranging from 2-24W and affordable with pieces retailing between $40-$60.

Bethenny Swimwear joins Frankel's other fashion endeavors, which include Skinnygirl denim and Skinnygirl shapewear.

"This is finally a brand that's making you feel excited to put on a bathing suit," she said while promoting the collection on her Instagram Story. "This is a woman who people are going to stop and look at — all shapes, all sizes — 'cause everyone just looks like a ten," she added.

Frankel, 51, also opened up about the rocky business start she experienced while preparing to launch Bethenny Swimwear the first time around.

"Over a year ago I had swimwear launching on HSN. I had an article on Women's Wear Daily, it was gonna be the biggest thing ever with a massive partner," the Business is Personal author said in an Instagram Story.

However, she revealed that the bathing suits were "ill-fitting" and "garbage" and, as a result, she couldn't sell the collection in "good faith.".She also shared that her previous business partner wanted to sell the collection to off-price outlets to which she responded, "I'm not selling this garbage to people who pay less — then they can look like s–t and only rich people get to look good?"

Frankel then described the entire situation as "not popular, it was not fun, it was stressful, it's [the] reason for some of my grays."

"Now it's over a year later, we have the good swim," she said of her current launch. "I did it right, I did it on my terms [and] women can feel positive. It's not about the bathing suits, it's about the hard business decisions."

Frankel's business acumen is only a part of her witty and dimensional personality, which was first showcased on The Real Housewives of New York. While she made her series debut in 2008, alongside the premiere of the show, her influence has stayed since.

"You and I are OGs in this genre, and as you know, not everybody fits in the bad bitch genre. It's a genre," she said to presenter Paris Hilton while she accepted the win.

"This is full circle — I took care of Paris when she was barely out of diapers. This is actually the announcement for our reality show where Paris changes my diapers. It's called That's Not Hot," she joked.

Ahead of the ceremony, the two shared a stylish mother-daughter moment on the red carpet.