2018 Bet Awards Style Highlights: Blac Chyna's Silver Hair, Janelle Monáe's Pride Gown and More!

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Sunday night’s BET Awards were filled with major moments, both on stage and off. From a song debut from Meek Mills to an epic performance by Nicki Minaj to Jamie Foxx inviting Michael B. Jordan onstage to deliver his famously poignant Black Panther line, it was a night to remember. (Check out a complete list of winners here.) But many of the standout moments also took place on the carpet, as stars arrived in true head-turning style.

In one of the biggest style statements of the night, Blac Chyna arrived wearing a silver, two-piece chain mail-like ensemble.The top included fringe that only covered the top of her breasts, and the matching sheer skirt featured double slits. She paired the look with a silver, finger-waved pixie cut and bright silver and blue eye shadow.

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Janelle Monáe, who recently revealed she’s “very proud to be a queer, young black woman in America,” joined people across the country who were showing their Pride, wearing a massive, rainbow-colored skirt. She paired the vibrant look, which began with purple stripes at her waist and ended with bright red at her feet, with a green beaded bustier-style top and a black and red conductor’s hat.

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Get Out star Lakieth Stanfield showed up in a black, flower-embellished wig that was styled with bangs and an updo. The look, which he eventually removed, was paired with a Saint Laurent look of a black-and-white polka dot bomber, a white button-down shirt, a black bow tie, black jeans and pointed shoes.

Bennett Raglin/VMN18/Getty

Tyra Banks debuted a new look on Sunday night as well: a short, chin-length bob, which was a big change from the long look she had been sporting prior. Banks debuted her new highlighted ‘do with a mock-neck jumpsuit with tulle sleeves and beaded lace detailing.