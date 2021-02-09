Shop

Thousands of Shoppers Love This Best-Selling Cropped Sweatshirt Thanks to One Hidden Feature

“A must-buy if you love crop tops”
By Kami Phillips
February 08, 2021 10:00 PM
Over the past year, looking cute and being comfortable has been the name of the game — and loungewear that doubles as stylish and functional workout gear gets even bigger points. But the real wardrobe winners are the pieces that check all of these boxes and come with a ridiculously amazing price tag, which is exactly what you get with the $22 Bestisun Long Sleeve Crop Top Sweatshirt at Amazon.

This adorable crop top has over 1,300 five-star ratings to date, and has been touted by multiple shoppers as "perfect" and their "new favorite top" thanks to its ultra-comfortable fabric, complimentary silhouette, and budget-friendly price. But that's not all. Thousands of customers have also fallen in love with the Bestisun top because of one hidden detail that sets it apart from other styles: thumbholes.

"I really love the thumbholes!" one reviewer wrote. "They're smaller than your average thumbhole and keep my sleeves down during heavy workouts."

"A must-buy if you love crop tops!" wrote another. "It is super cute and comfy. I also love that it has thumbholes, [they're] probably my favorite part!"

Not only does the Bestisun cropped sweatshirt come with convenient thumbholes for working out and keeping your sleeves in place, it's also perfectly lightweight, breathable, stretchy, and flattering, according to shoppers. So much so, they're buying it in multiples.

"I ordered this in three colors and I'm so happy I did. Here's why I like it: It's SO SOFT. I don't get overheated. The thumbholes are cool. It's SUPER flattering. I wear it with leggings and it makes my waist look smaller."

Available in 20 colors — including pink, army green, lavender, and heather gray — this cute crop top is the perfect piece to wear for lounging, working out, or going out. Whether you style it with high-waisted leggings at the gym, joggers while hanging at home, or jeans for a night out, one thing's for sure: This $22 crop top is the comfy wardrobe workhorse your closet has been missing.

Scroll down to shop the Bestisun Long Sleeve Crop Top Sweatshirt in a few of our favorite colors available at Amazon.

