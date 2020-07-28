Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon Shoppers Rave That This Is the ‘Most Comfortable Bra in Existence’ — and It’s Only $10

Sports bras: You either love them or you hate them. Many sports bras get a bad rap for being uncomfortable, whether it’s because they’re too constricting, have straps that dig into your skin, or just don’t fit right. Fortunately, Amazon has dozens of popular (and affordable) options that shoppers claim will change your outlook on sports bras for good — like this size-inclusive option from Bestena.

The seamless sports bra is Amazon’s best-selling women’s plus-size sports bra and has over 1,900 five-star reviews. Made out of a breathable and moisture-wicking fabric, the bra is available in sizes small to 4XL. It’s wireless and has wide straps as well as removable padding. You can snag a three pack in all black or mixed colors for just $25 or buy one individually for $10.

Customers rave that it’s the “most comfortable bra in existence” thanks to how supportive, flattering, and soft it is.

“I'm 61 years old, I had just assumed I would always have to sacrifice any kind of support if I wanted a comfortable bra,” one shopper wrote. “But these have really surprised me… they give me a little support and make my breasts not look quite so saggy, which is what I hate about the really comfortable bras. It's actually kind of ingenious! Just a little perkiness with all the comfort of a comfortable sleep bra. I wear them at home and I can also confidently wear them anywhere.”

While most shoppers love wearing the bra to lounge around the house, sleep, and run errands, some say they’re perfect for yoga or a low-impact workout too. They’ve also gotten the thumbs up for being Zoom-appropriate from reviewers currently working from home. Another customer wrote that they are just right for “when you don't feel like wearing a bra but you must.”