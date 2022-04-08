The 'Soft and Silky' Slip Shorts Amazon Shoppers Love Wearing Under Dresses Are Only $15
Shapewear can be a tricky thing to find. Many options are out there, but it's a bit like Goldilocks: They're just not quite right for one reason or another. That is, until we discovered these Bestena slip shorts on Amazon.
Made of a nylon-spandex blend fabric, the shapewear slip shorts stay invisible under clothing. (Let's all take a moment to be thankful for no lines!) Wear them under dresses or with pants that feature a more tailored cut. You can even wear the slip shorts for your next exercise session, they're that versatile. Plus, they're incredibly ″soft and silky″ for added comfort, according to shoppers.
Buy It! Bestena Slip Shorts in Nude, $12.99–$14.49; amazon.com
One customer raved about them, saying they "tighten just right" yet they're "still comfortable to wear all day under any dress." Another satisfied shopper agreed, adding, "I sometimes forget I'm wearing them." Even if you're not looking for smoothing or tightening, the slip shorts work wonders for inner thigh chafing. One reviewer dubbed them a "thigh saver."
The slip shorts come in three classic colors (nude, white, and black), so you can choose the color that works best for your outfits. If you scroll down to the reviews, you'll see that more than 11,700 people have given the shorts a perfect five-star rating. Plus, they've nabbed the number two spot in Amazon's Women's Shapewear Thigh Slimmers category.
Perhaps one of the best things about the slip shorts? You can buy them for just $15. That's right, they range in price from $12.99 to $14.49. And you have your choice of six sizes (from small to XXX-large).
These are mid-length shorts, so be aware that they won't work as well with short dresses. But reviewers agree that the shorts stay put — no riding up, no pinching, and no rolling down.
The Bestena slip shorts may just be the best purchase on Amazon. They're soft, comfortable, reasonably priced, and stay in place all day under dresses, so your search for perfect shapewear that's just right ends when you add a pair to your cart. Keep scrolling to shop more colors.
Buy It! Bestena Slip Shorts in Black, $12.99–$14.49; amazon.com
Buy It! Bestena Slip Shorts in White, $12.99–$14.49; amazon.com
