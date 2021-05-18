Amazon’s Best-Selling Shapewear Shorts Prevent ‘Thigh Misery’ Under Dresses, and Prices Start at $10
Your love for breezy dresses might be strong, but your fear of chafing is probably stronger. And rightfully so — few things ruin a summer day like a friction-induced rash on the inner thighs. But according to Amazon shoppers, your favorite seasonal garments don’t have to cause pain. Nearly 8,000 people have found an anti-chafing solution in the site’s best-selling shapewear shorts.
The Bestena Seamless Slip Shorts feature a simple, smooth design that can’t be seen under skirts or dresses. Reviewers say their sturdy elastic waistband flatters without feeling restrictive, and a reinforced hem on both legs keeps the shorts from rolling up. Their 5-inch inseam prevents skin-on-skin contact between thighs, which makes for a chafe-free experience with every wear.
Buy It! Bestena Seamless Slip Shorts in Black, $10.10–$11.89 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
The shorts are made from a blend of stretchy spandex and nylon, so they’re lightweight, durable, and moisture-wicking. According to reviewers, the material is simultaneously compressive, breathable, and incredibly comfortable.
“These made wearing a dress in the summer an absolutely flawless experience,” one wrote. “I have thighs. They rub. When I sit, they sweat and will stick to seats. I wore these under my dress this evening and it was fantastic. No rubbing, no sweating, no sticking.”
This shopper said the Bestena shorts completely eliminated the “thigh misery” they once experienced in warmer months. “They fit great,” they added. “No pinching, rolling up, or muffin top! No lines either. I don’t know how I ever lived without them.”
Others note the shorts are even great worn alone, especially during outdoor workouts. “Just went on a 12-mile bicycle ride in 90 degrees and they didn’t move on my legs… My legs and waist DID NOT sweat,” one person wrote. “I can’t believe it. Will be ordering more.”
The Bestena Seamless Slip Shorts are available in sizes up to 3X and black, white, and tan colors. They’re on sale for as little as $10 in select sizes, but no pair will cost you more than $11.89.We don’t know how long the shorts will be available for this price, so grab a pair as soon as you can. They’ll open up a whole new world of summer outfit possibilities.
Buy It! Bestena Seamless Slip Shorts in White, $11.89 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bestena Seamless Slip Shorts in Tan, $11.89 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials, and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.
- Amazon’s Best-Selling Shapewear Shorts Prevent ‘Thigh Misery’ Under Dresses, and Prices Start at $10
- The Instant Latte Brand Meghan Markle Gifted Oprah Just Launched a New Limited-Edition Flavor
- Amazon Launched a Massive Sale on Summer Essentials — and Deals Start at $10
- People Love This Lightweight Linen Apron Dress That Keeps Them Cool in the Summer — and It’s Only $36