15 Gorgeous Wrap Dresses to Shop This Summer, Inspired by Meghan Markle and More Celebs

Take a cue from these celebs and fill your closet with these flattering frocks
By Rebecca Carhart
May 29, 2019 05:17 PM

1 of 22

Getty (3)

Figuring out what to wear on those hot and sticky days of summer can sometimes be challenging. Instead of wasting time trying to piece together a stylish outfit, take a cue from chic celebs like Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle, and Ashley Graham and make a cute wrap dress your summertime go-to.

Not only is the waist-cinching silhouette universally flattering, but the easy breezy frocks are lightweight, versatile, and super easy to dress up or down. Click through to see how five fashion-forward celebrities are styling this season’s must-have wrap-around dresses, then shop one (or two) for yourself!

2 of 22

Cool Neutrals

How chic does Alessandra Ambrosio look in her peachy nude-colored wrap dress? Wear a cute bra or bikini top underneath and let it peek through (like the supermodel did) or cover up by tightening the wrap belt for a more modest style.

3 of 22

Net-a-Porter

Buy It! Kalita Gaia Cotton Wrap Dress, $875; net-a-porter.com

4 of 22

Revolve

Buy It! Majorelle Teddy Dress, $178; revolve.com

5 of 22

Nordstrom

Buy It! Rachel Parcell Ruffle Wrap Dress, $159; nordstrom.com

6 of 22

Bold Patterns

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Duchess of Sussex caused a stir when she stepped out in this bold printed wrap dress by Figue while in Fiji last year. Take a cue from her styling and ground the patterned frock with a neutral shoe and minimal jewelry.

7 of 22

Amazon

Buy It! PRETTYGARDEN Floral Boho Wrap Dress, $27.99–$28.99; amazon.com

8 of 22

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Betsey Johnson Cherry Print Wrap Dress, $49.97 (orig. $128); nordstromrack.com

9 of 22

Bloomingdales

Buy It! Reiss Bay Floral Midi Dress, $425; bloomingdales.com

10 of 22

Polka Dots

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

At a recent press event, Selena Gomez looked polished to perfection in an adorable polka dot wrap dress. We love how she accessorized with classic black pumps and a cute barrette, but this dress style would look equally charming paired with sandals on a hot summer day.

11 of 22

Realisation

Buy It! Realisation The Violette Dress, $225; realisationpar.com

12 of 22

H&M

Buy It! H&M Calf Length Wrap Dress, $60; hm.com

13 of 22

Buy It! Fraiche by J Polka Dot Wrap Dress, $110; nordstrom.com

14 of 22

Feminine Hues

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

How gorgeous did Jennifer Garner look in this feminine, pink printed wrap dress? Follow her lead and pair the one-and-done dress with nude heels, which will elongate your figure.

15 of 22

Revolve

Buy It! Tanya Taylor New Blaire Dress, $545; revolve.com

16 of 22

Zappos

Buy It! Cupcakes and Cashmere Catana Ruffle Wrap Dress, $64.80 (orig. $108); zappos.com

17 of 22

Net-a-Porter

Buy It! Retrofete Audrey Velvet Wrap Dress, $795; net-a-porter.com

18 of 22

Show Some Skin

Theo Wargo/Getty

For a sexy take on the girly trend, take a cue from Ashley Graham and rock a skin-baring option. The model looked stunning in a sleeveless wrap dress that featured a sultry slit on one leg, and we found a similar dress on Amazon for under $26.

19 of 22

Net-a-Porter

Buy It! Alice & Olivia Cobi Wrap Dress, $440; net-a-porter.com

20 of 22

Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Wrap Cami Dress, $138; nordstrom.com

21 of 22

Amazon

Buy It! Dearlove Spaghetti Strap Wrap Dress, $23.99–$25.99; amazon.com

