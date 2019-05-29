15 Gorgeous Wrap Dresses to Shop This Summer, Inspired by Meghan Markle and More Celebs

Figuring out what to wear on those hot and sticky days of summer can sometimes be challenging. Instead of wasting time trying to piece together a stylish outfit, take a cue from chic celebs like Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle, and Ashley Graham and make a cute wrap dress your summertime go-to.
Not only is the waist-cinching silhouette universally flattering, but the easy breezy frocks are lightweight, versatile, and super easy to dress up or down. Click through to see how five fashion-forward celebrities are styling this season’s must-have wrap-around dresses, then shop one (or two) for yourself!
Cool Neutrals
How chic does Alessandra Ambrosio look in her peachy nude-colored wrap dress? Wear a cute bra or bikini top underneath and let it peek through (like the supermodel did) or cover up by tightening the wrap belt for a more modest style.
Bold Patterns
The Duchess of Sussex caused a stir when she stepped out in this bold printed wrap dress by Figue while in Fiji last year. Take a cue from her styling and ground the patterned frock with a neutral shoe and minimal jewelry.
Polka Dots
At a recent press event, Selena Gomez looked polished to perfection in an adorable polka dot wrap dress. We love how she accessorized with classic black pumps and a cute barrette, but this dress style would look equally charming paired with sandals on a hot summer day.
Feminine Hues
How gorgeous did Jennifer Garner look in this feminine, pink printed wrap dress? Follow her lead and pair the one-and-done dress with nude heels, which will elongate your figure.
Show Some Skin
For a sexy take on the girly trend, take a cue from Ashley Graham and rock a skin-baring option. The model looked stunning in a sleeveless wrap dress that featured a sultry slit on one leg, and we found a similar dress on Amazon for under $26.
