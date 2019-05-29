15 Gorgeous Wrap Dresses to Shop This Summer, Inspired by Meghan Markle and More Celebs

Figuring out what to wear on those hot and sticky days of summer can sometimes be challenging. Instead of wasting time trying to piece together a stylish outfit, take a cue from chic celebs like Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle, and Ashley Graham and make a cute wrap dress your summertime go-to.

Not only is the waist-cinching silhouette universally flattering, but the easy breezy frocks are lightweight, versatile, and super easy to dress up or down. Click through to see how five fashion-forward celebrities are styling this season’s must-have wrap-around dresses, then shop one (or two) for yourself!