15 Workout Leggings with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings on Amazon — All Under $35

If you haven’t heard of the popular “butt crack” leggings that went viral on TikTok, listen up. These leggings not only lift your booty and make it appear fuller, but they're also great for working out thanks to their high-rise fit and opaque fabric. You can order the leggings in a variety of colors and sizes, ranging from XS to 4XL. It’s no wonder they’re an Amazon best-seller and have more than 24,000 five-star ratings. The brand also makes other rave-worthy activewear like jumpsuits, bike shorts, and workout tops.

“I love them so much that I purchased six pairs in different colors,” says one satisfied shopper. “They are high waisted, true to size, and just plain sexy… I feel so confident when I wear them to the gym!”

Buy It! Seasum High-Waist Yoga Pants, $30.99; amazon.com