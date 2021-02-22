15 Workout Leggings with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings on Amazon — All Under $35

If you're searching for performance leggings that don't cost hundreds of dollars, Amazon shoppers have you covered. Thousands of them have left them perfect five-star ratings and rave reviews on several styles across the site — and we've rounded up the top 15 pairs for your convenience.
In our search for the best leggings on Amazon, we found a variety of fits, like high-waist, mid-rise, and compression. And we didn't forget about moms-to-be; we've also included supportive maternity leggings that reviewers say are stretchy, comfortable, and stay up while working out. Best of all, every pair we discovered costs less than $35.
Scroll down to see the full list of workout leggings Amazon shoppers have been obsessing over.
If you haven’t heard of the popular “butt crack” leggings that went viral on TikTok, listen up. These leggings not only lift your booty and make it appear fuller, but they're also great for working out thanks to their high-rise fit and opaque fabric. You can order the leggings in a variety of colors and sizes, ranging from XS to 4XL. It’s no wonder they’re an Amazon best-seller and have more than 24,000 five-star ratings. The brand also makes other rave-worthy activewear like jumpsuits, bike shorts, and workout tops.
“I love them so much that I purchased six pairs in different colors,” says one satisfied shopper. “They are high waisted, true to size, and just plain sexy… I feel so confident when I wear them to the gym!”
Buy It! Seasum High-Waist Yoga Pants, $30.99; amazon.com
True compression leggings can be hard to come by at this price point, but according to thousands of five-star reviewers, these leggings by CompressionZ pass the test. Unlike typical cotton leggings, these provide extra support for your legs, butt, and tummy thanks to the high waistband. Of course, you can’t go wrong with plain black leggings, but if you’re in the market for something more fun, you can choose from six other colors.
“They have just the right amount of compression; they’re tight yet comfortable,” one Amazon customer says.
Buy It! CompressionZ High-Waist Leggings, $32.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
It’s no secret that you’re going to sweat during a high-intensity workout, but that doesn’t mean you want it to show on your gym clothes. These moisture-wicking leggings allow you to put in a solid workout without looking like you jumped into a pool. They are made with stretchy, breathable fabric that wicks moisture away from your body, which also helps regulate your body temperature and prevent overheating. Choose from a wide range of sizes (XS–4XL) and more than 25 colors and patterns.
One verified customer loves them so much, they claim they’re a perfect dupe for the Lululemon Align leggings. For just $20 a pair, it’s a no-brainer.
Buy It! Queenieke Yoga Leggings, $19.99; amazon.com
Calling all yogis! The Gym People high-waist leggings are made with ultra-stretch fabric and a thick waistband that allows you to move from one position to the next without feeling constricted. Plus, they’re super breathable, which makes them ideal for hot yoga, too. Reviewers say they had no issues with the waistband sliding down during yoga class and claim they pass the squat test “with flying colors.” And did we mention they have pockets?
“Some reviewers have taken to posting pictures with wine bottles in the pockets and they're not kidding or exaggerating,” an Amazon shopper says. “My iPhone 7 Plus fits completely within the side pockets and I can tell it’s not going anywhere.”
Buy It! The Gym People Thick High-Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets, $24.99; amazon.com
Speaking of leggings with pockets, this pair takes convenience to a whole new level with a total of four zippered pockets to hold small essentials. In addition, the pants are made with four-way stretch fabric that’s squat-proof, and they have a high-rise drawcord waistband that provides a custom fit. They’re available in sizes XS–3XL and can be ordered in a variety of colors.
“I’ve been buying these for over three years now,” a returning customer says. “I love the massive deep pockets to fit my phone, wallet, and keys in. I hate putting my things in lockers, so this is ideal at the gym.”
Buy It! Ododos High-Waist Dual Pocket Workout Leggings, $23.98–$24.98; amazon.com
When searching for a quality pair of leggings, the fabric is just as important as the fit. Luckily, these leggings are a win all around, according to more than 1,000 five-star reviewers. They love the thick high-rise waistband and ultra-soft fabric. Plus, the leggings are super lightweight, so they’d work for warm-weather workouts. For just $23 a pair, you might as well order more than one.
“It feels like you are wearing nothing in these,” writes an Amazon shopper. “The material is silky soft and truly featherweight, but still isn’t see through.”
Buy It! Yogalicious High-Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings, $22.99; amazon.com
We know not everyone is seeking a high-rise fit, which is why this traditional mid-rise pair of leggings made the list. The Amazon-brand leggings can handle all types of workouts, including running, yoga, weight training, and low-impact hiking. They’re also great for everyday wear, so don’t be surprised if they become a wardrobe staple. The best part is they always have an affordable under-$20 price tag.
Some shoppers love them so much, they claim they’re comparable to Lululemon leggings — but cost way less.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Performance Mid-Rise Leggings, $18.70; amazon.com
If breathable fabric is important to you, these might be your perfect leggings. Although the fabric is breathable and moisture-wicking, reviewers say they still pass the squat test and are completely opaque, which is a combination that can be hard to come by for less than $20. You can order them long or cropped, and each pair is available in sizes up to 2XL.
“I wear black leggings literally every day and these are the holy grail!” one five-star reviewer says. “I ordered seven pairs so that I can wear one a day and wash them once a week and I’m considering buying a few more.”
Buy It! Baleaf High-Waist Yoga Leggings, $16.99–$19.54 (orig. $19.99–$22.99); amazon.com
Black leggings are great for everyday wear, but sometimes, it’s nice to spice things up. These highly rated running leggings earned five stars from more than 17,000 shoppers, and you can get them in a seemingly endless array of colors and patterns. This pink tropical pair is a great choice for anyone looking for something fun, but not too bold.
“These are my new most favorite leggings,” one reviewer writes. “I’d been looking for a tropical print and finally found these. The quality is excellent; they’re nice and thick and buttery soft.”
Buy It! Ododos High-Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets, $22.98–$23.98; amazon.com
Cold weather doesn’t mean you have to forgo outdoor workouts — it means you need to stock your closet with fleece-lined leggings. Thousands of reviewers swear by this pair from Amazon from a customer-loved brand. They have side pockets that make it easy to run or bike in them because you don’t need to bring a bag along.
“These are the most comfortable pair of leggings I’ve ever purchased,” says a satisfied customer. “The leggings kept me warm in 40-degree weather.”
Buy It! 90 Degree Fleece-Lined Leggings, $18.98 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
If you’ve ever done a HIIT workout, then you know how intense they can be. You’ll want a quality pair of leggings that can keep up with the movements. These provide extra support at the top with a high-waist fit and are made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable throughout the workout.
These leggings are an Amazon best-seller loved by yogis, runners, and even a HIIT instructor, who left a five-star review saying these are hands down the best leggings they’ve ever worn — even when compared to more expensive brands.
Buy It! Healthyoga Yoga Pants with Pockets, $19.95–$21.95 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com
Leggings that cost less than $35 are already a steal, but if you’re on a tight budget, then you’ll want to consider this $9 pair. Hanes is known for its affordable apparel with soft fabrics, and these jersey leggings uphold that reputation. The leggings are backed by more than 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, some of whom are buying multiple pairs for their versatile fit.
“I not only use them as yoga and exercise pants, but I also use them as pajama bottoms, thermal underwear under my jeans and skirts when it’s cold,” says one satisfied customer.
Buy It! Hanes Stretch Jersey Leggings, $9; amazon.com
For women who plan to work out during their pregnancy, finding the right pair of leggings is essential. Foucome maternity leggings are Amazon’s number-one best-seller, and this pack of two is just $31. Not ready to commit to this amazing deal? You can order single pairs in a variety of colors.
Shoppers say they’re ideal for lounging around the house, everyday wear, and multiple types of workouts, including barre, dance, yoga. Some even claim they are “the most comfortable pants ever” for pregnant women.
Buy It! Foucome Maternity Leggings, $30.99 for two pairs; amazon.com
If you’ve never tried a seamless pair of leggings, this is your sign — you might never go back to regular pants. They prevent seams from rubbing against your skin while you work out, which can lead to painful rashes and blisters. If that doesn’t have you sold, this pair is made with moisture-wicking fabric that’s super soft, stretchy, and breathable.
“I’m blown away; these are by far one of the best pairs of tights that I have for the gym hands down,” one reviewer says. “The material is great, squat proof, high waisted, and freaking sweat proof!”
Buy It! Redqenting High-Waist Seamless Leggings, $24.99; amazon.com
As the seasons change, it’s nice to have transitional activewear, which means every exercise enthusiast should have a pair of cropped leggings in their closet. If you’re just as satisfied with IUGA’s high-waist cropped pants as other customers, you can order them in multiple colors and in the full-length option.
“I love everything about these; they’re super soft, have a great look and fit, and best of all, they’re sweat and squat proof,” one five-star reviewer says.
Buy It! IUGA High-Waist Capri Leggings with Pockets, $15.25–$17.95 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com
