The Best Work Flats to Be Chic and Comfortable in the Office

Beyond choosing your shoe size, many shoes can be available in either "regular" or "wide" widths. To determine which is ideal for you, think back to what complaints you've had when previously buying shoes. Have you ever complained that your shoes were too tight on the sides? Have you had blisters on the sides of your feet? Do you have any bunions that might require some extra space? If answers to any of these are "yes," ordering a wide width might be the best for you to find your perfect fit.