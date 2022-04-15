The Best Work Flats to Be Chic and Comfortable in the Office
When it comes to work attire, it's important to have a look that is both comfortable and chic to last throughout the day and make you feel like a successful and confident professional. After all, it's hard to give a convincing presentation if you can't focus on anything besides how much your feet hurt.
PEOPLE conducted research and testing to determine which work flats are must-haves to complete your professional wardrobe. Once our testing was finished, we had three clear standouts that can be worn all day and garner you endless compliments. The top pick is the FitFlop Allegro Ballet Flat because it's easy to slip on and off and comfortable to wear all day long.
The work flats below were considered the best that PEOPLE Tested.
Best Overall: FitFlop Allegro Ballet Flat
Pros: FitFlop Allegro Ballet Flat is easy to slip on and off thanks to its pull tab on the back, and our testers found it to be comfortable for all-day wear.
Cons: There's no cushion or arch support.
Though they have no padding or arch support, this flat was surprisingly comfortable. This flat, which comes in sizes 5-11 and in 19 different shades, is the happy medium between comfort and affordability.
This ballet flat received an overall rating of 4.75 out of 5, with a score of 5 in three of the four categories including comfort, fit, and durability in the tests we performed in our PEOPLE Tested lab. The only category this shoe didn't receive full points in was temperature control, as a tester mentioned her feet feeling warm throughout the day so docked it a point.
What really stood out to us during our PEOPLE Testing process was how comfortable these slips-on actually were; the soft faux leather material and elasticated vamp made them fit easily to the tester's foot to wear for hours.
Testers also raved about the user experience with this pair. Running late in the morning to get to work? This pair is an easy slip-on shoe with a pull tab on the back to help you put them on in a split second. And, when you get home from work dying to lay down on the couch, they're easy to slip off too.
All in all, if you want an easy-to-use, comfortable, and affordable option, this is a great way to go.
|
Size
|
Women's 5 - 11
|
Fabric
|
Faux Leather
|
Sole
|
Rubber
Best Budget: Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat
Pros: It's affordable and available in a wide range of sizes, including options for wide feet.
Cons: It's not very durable and the footbed can wear down quickly.
After the first day of testing, PEOPLE testers already understood why this pair was a best seller. They're affordable, are available in 37 different colors (from black and navy to pink and gold), and can be ordered in sizes 5 to 15, in either regular or wide versions.
Even though it's the most affordable of our top choices, this Amazon Essentials flat held up well after a full workday. One tester, who uses a standing desk and is on her feet all day, said that though sneakers are always her first choice, she never felt like the shoes needed a "breaking-in period" as they were comfortable right off the bat.
Our tester gave this shoe an overall final score of 4.25 with a maximum score of 5 out of 5 in the fit category. In the other categories — comfort, temperature, and durability — this shoe received a 4 out of 5.
Other testers dinged the flats further for temperature control. "My feet sweat quite easily, and that happened when wearing these flats. Though it wasn't uncomfortable, I noticed it!," said a PEOPLE tester.
In addition, the durability of this product is worth calling out. After the first day of use, the text on the footbed already started to wear off, which testers felt was not a great sign for how the shoe might hold up to more intense use.
Overall, if you're looking for affordable go-to flats, these are a great option. With a wide array of available colors and the promise of great fit, these shoes would do a great job, especially for the price point. "I'd recommend these for a classic look that you can get on a budget," the tester concluded.
|
Sizes
|
Women's 5 - 15
|
Fabric
|
Faux Leather
|
Sole
|
Synthetic
Best Loafer: Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafers
Pros: These flats are sturdy, durable, and great at temperature balancing to prevent sweaty feet.
Cons: Real leather is harder to clean.
If you're looking for something other than a simple ballet flat to wear to work, look no further than this sleek and comfortable loafer from Sam Edelman. This Loraine loafer comes in a variety of different colors and textures, from "purple croc" to "saddle leather," and has proven to be the best comfort a working girl could ask for.
This menswear-inspired flat with gold hardware scored a high rating of 4.75 overall in the PEOPLE-conducted tests. This shoe scored a full 5 out of 5 marks in comfort, temperature, and durability and a 4 out of 5 in fit.
What stood out the most when testing this product was how comfortable it was. "They're the type of shoe that makes you forget you're wearing shoes at all," says a tester. Due to the shoe's extra cushioning in the heel, this loafer provides a comfy bed for your feet to rest all day. And, despite it being leather, testers also confirmed that the temperature inside the shoe was comfortable throughout the day despite weather fluctuations.
In terms of durability, these loafers also score high points. One tester, who has owned a pair of these for over three years, says that they are still in "amazing shape" even after wearing them extensively.
As for the product's cons: real leather might become a hassle to clean if they ever face any major stains or scuffs. (The tester who has had hers for years would get them professionally repaired in the event of damage). In addition, the fit may be a bit off; many testers reported wanting the shoes in a half-size down from their usual size.
Overall, this product is a great option if you're in the market for a loafer, though ordering a half-size smaller might be ideal, comfort and durability are a guarantee!
|
Sizes
|
Women's 4-12
|
Fabric
|
Leather, velvet or fabric
|
Sole
|
Padded leather
Things to Consider Before Buying Work Flats
Shoe Width
Beyond choosing your shoe size, many shoes can be available in either "regular" or "wide" widths. To determine which is ideal for you, think back to what complaints you've had when previously buying shoes. Have you ever complained that your shoes were too tight on the sides? Have you had blisters on the sides of your feet? Do you have any bunions that might require some extra space? If answers to any of these are "yes," ordering a wide width might be the best for you to find your perfect fit.
Fabric Choice
Out of all the shoe fabrics, leather is the hardest to clean but the most common one when it comes to work shoes. If you're not willing to go the extra mile to clean them if they stain, or to hire a leather specialist to clean them, it might be best to opt for other fabric options.
Durability
As work flats are the ideal shoe attire for work, it's safe to say you'll be wearing them many times a month, maybe even many times a week. Therefore, thinking of work flats as an investment and buying a pair that is durable and will not wear and tear in a short time is ideal.
How We Tested Work Flats
After conducting research online on the most recommended and reviewed flats, PEOPLE compiled a list of 19 products to test between all eight testers. Then, each pair of flats was tested and insights were collected from the testers for each product. Each flat was rated on a 1-5 scale for comfort, temperature, fit, and durability.
Tests to determine the scores included wearing them for a full day to understand how comfortable they were and how well they performed in terms of temperature, walking around the block to test the shoe's overall fit; and wearing them for three days and access their wear and tear to see how durable they are.
What Is PEOPLE Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
