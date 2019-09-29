10 Best-Selling Comfy Sneakers That Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying — All Under $60

Image zoom

Just like a pair of perfect-fitting jeans and a classic little black dress, comfortable sneakers are a wardrobe staple — especially versatile ones that work for everything from running errands to sprinting to the office.

Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have done all the shopping work for you and crowned these fashion sneakers the very best — meaning they’ve earned at least a 4-star rating and hundreds (if not thousands) of praise-filled reviews, thereby earning a spot on the retailer’s “most-loved” list. Many are favorites with celebs, too.

In addition to being comfortable and stylish, they’re also all Prime-eligible for members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) and inexpensively priced, with most styles marked down to under $60.

If you need a little styling inspiration before taking your pick, go for the easy-to-wear classic Keds worn by Ciara or the Converse kicks worn by Jessica Alba, Michelle Obama, and Olivia Wilde. You also can’t go wrong with the coveted styles from celeb-loved brands like New Balance, Vans, and Reebok — or a pair of fresh white kicks, which even more stars (including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton) love to wear on the reg.

Ready to see which cult-classic sneakers made the list? Browse the full assortment on Amazon, or shop 10 of the most popular ones right here.

Image zoom

Buy It! Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $54.99 (orig. $70); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Reebok Women’s Princess Sneaker, $40 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Keds Women’s Champion Original Leather Lace-Up Sneaker, $48.99 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Skechers Sport Women’s Premium Sneaker, $44 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Vans Unisex Classic Slip-On Skate Shoe, $59.95; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox, $44.88 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Skechers Women’s D’Lites Memory Foam Lace-Up Sneaker, $41.21 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Cross Trainer, $50.73 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Skechers Women’s Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker, $34.40 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Saucony Originals Women’s Jazz Sneaker, $54.99; amazon.com