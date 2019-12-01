The One Colorful (and Sustainable!) Puffer Coat You Need for Dreary Winter Days

Image zoom Courtesy of Gap

The One identifies the single product that in-the-know people, from editors to celebrities, swear by to make their lives better in a “must-tell-everyone” way. Below, Style & Beauty Assistant Hanna Flanagan shares her cold weather essential.

I relocated from the Midwest to New York City in March, so this marks my first winter in the city. Friends have warned me it can be “brutal,” “depressing” and “a lot like living in a tundra,” so to say I’m a little worried would be an understatement. The upside? I’ve done an extensive amount of research on winter coats, and can therefore confirm that this one from Gap is exceptionally good.

As part of the brand’s ongoing “Gap for Good” campaign, The Upcycled Puffer is almost entirely sustainable — each one is composed of 40 discarded plastic bottles, and features 100 percent recycled fill, shell and lining. The polyester coat comes in seven (yes, seven!) fun colorways. In addition to classic black, it’s available in violet, tomato red, yellow, fuchsia pink, emerald green and blue to brighten up even the dreariest days of winter.

The midweight poly-fill material keeps me warm and cozy, and its puffer-style fit means it’s ideal for layering sweaters underneath during on those frightfully cold days. One online reviewer raved, “This jacket is 100% made of recycled material but the quality is equivalent to authentic down feather outerwear!” and I couldn’t agree more.

Plus, thanks to Gap’s “Gift the Thought” campaign, this Upcycled Puffer also makes a perfect gift option for the holidays. As part of the campaign, Gap is offering gift tags on each puffer so shoppers can convey a special thought when gifting to loved ones.

While the tags are no-doubt adorable, I’d still recommend adding a puffer to your cart for yourself!