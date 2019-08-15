The $6 White T-Shirt With Nearly 2,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon Is Also Celebrity-Approved

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

You might think of a white T-shirt as a lazy option for those moments when you’re behind on your laundry or just don’t feel like putting much thought into your look. But the timeless basic is actually so much more than that. For years, street-style stars have turned to the wardrobe essential to anchor some of their best outfits. Believe it or not, we’ve also seen the casual tops make their way on to the red carpet, too. Kristen Stewart posed for photographers at Cannes in one (an event that, by the way, has one of the strictest red-carpet dress codes). Anne Hathaway has used the laid-back piece to add a cool touch to her red-carpet suits. And even Zendaya has made heads turn by pairing the simple wardrobe essential with fancy pants.

Hanes has gained a reputation for the best white T-shirt for women, celebrity or not. The label’s tops are so good that big-name stylist Karla Welch collaborated with the brand to design a collection of basics. But regular Hanes T-shirts will never, ever go out of style, especially the popular Hanes Nano T-shirt (starting at $5; amazon.com).

Image zoom

Shop It: Hanes Nano T-Shirt, starting at $5; amazon.com.

The Nano tee feels thick and high-quality, and neutral color undergarments don’t show through the material. It’s one of the highest-rated styles for women on Amazon, with nearly 2,000 five-star reviews. And customers seem to agree that it’s breathable and cool enough for layering, too. For five bucks, how much do you really have to lose?