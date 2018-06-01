The 3 Best Sales Happening This Weekend and Exactly What to Buy

If your weekend plans include shopping, you’re going to want to add these three stores to your list ASAP. In addition to this other exciting sale going on at Nordstrom, you can now score some killer finds at majorly reduced prices at Neiman Marcus, Coach and Club Monaco too. We’re talking about taking up to 50 percent off a huge selection of handbags, shoes and accessories at Coach, 20 percent off the cutest summer styles at Club Monaco’s Beach Shop, and up to 40 percent off the hottest designer styles at the Neiman Marcus Designer Sale Event. Keep scrolling to see how you can score these amazing deals and start your weekend off in the best way possible!

Club Monaco

Our friends over at Club Monaco are ready to celebrate the weekend! Right now they’re offering 20 percent off the cutest warm-weather ready styles from their Beach Shop so you can punch up your summer wardrobe – no special promo code necessary. First thing we’re adding to our carts? This adorable straw bag with colorful pom pom details, a pretty floral cover-up and this sexy red cutout swimsuit.

Buy It! Clockwise from left: Jarrah Pullover, $95.20 (orig. $119); Karla Colletto Allure V-Neck Swimsuit, $182.40 (orig. $228) and Hat Attack Pom Tote, $89.59 (orig. $112)

Coach

Right now for a limited-time only, you can score up to 50 percent off a huge selection of Coach’s most iconic handbag styles, shoes, accessories and clothing during their Summer Sale event. Whether you’re looking for a trendy bag charm or a classic leather satchel for the summer, you’re sure to find something you like. No special promo code is needed, just add your favorites to your shopping cart and checkout. Hurry, styles are selling out fast!

Buy It! Clockwise from left: Sharky Turnlock Pouch 26, $32.50 (orig. $65); Bandit Hobo 39, $347.50 (orig. $695) and Ankle Strap Pump, $112.50 (orig. $225)

Neiman Marcus

It’s time to break out that designer must-have list that you’ve been lusting over and move things into your shopping cart, because right now Neiman Marcus is giving up to 40 percent off the hottest designer styles during their Designer Sale event. We’re talking ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags and accessories from luxury designers such as Attico, Proenza Schouler, Chloé, Givenchy and more. Might as well treat yourself while you’re there.

Buy It! Clockwise from left: Attico V-Neck Short-Sleeve Ombré Georgette Maxi Dress, $605 (orig. $1,210); Chloé Nile Small Bracelet Minaudiere Bag, $1,117 (orig. $1,490) and Stuart Weitzman Chicster Napa Pointed Pump, $288 (orig. $385)

Which weekend sales are you shopping? Comment below and let us know!