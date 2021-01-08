The 3 Best Sales Happening This Weekend and Exactly What to Buy
Here’s what to shop at Spanx, Nordstrom, and Tory Burch
If your weekend plans include online shopping, you'll definitely want to check out these three sales happening now. You can take an extra 30 percent off sale items at Spanx, score up to 60 percent off thousands of styles at Nordstrom, and enjoy up to 60 percent off handbags, shoes, and more at Tory Burch.
Keep scrolling to see what you can snag at a discount to start the weekend in the most fashionable way possible!
Tory Burch
Get in on all of the amazing deals happening at Tory Burch. Right now, the brand is offering an extra 25 percent off all sale items for savings up to 60 percent off during its Semi-Annual Sale when you enter the promo code EXTRA at checkout. You'll find hundreds of the season's most coveted styles, including cozy sweaters, pretty dresses and blouses, stylish jewelry, and of course, chic handbags and shoes. Basically, it's the perfect opportunity to score the trends and staple items you've been eyeing all season for way less. We're already eyeing this timeless pair of snake-embossed ballet flats for $127 and this floral-print leather tote for $225. And we especially can't wait to scoop up this bold green bucket chevron bucket bag for more than half-off and this embellished corduroy jacket for $383 off its original price.
- Minnie Cap-Toe Ballet Flat, $127 with code EXTRA (orig. $278); toryburch.com
- Perry Printed Small Triple-Compartment Tote, $225 with code EXTRA (orig. $348); toryburch.com
- Embellished Barn Jacket, $315 with code EXTRA (orig. $698); toryburch.com
- Kira Chevron Bucket Bag, $300 with code EXTRA (orig. $548); toryburch.com
- Helena Mesh Lace Flat, $157 with code EXTRA (orig. $298); toryburch.com
Spanx
If you're looking to refresh your lingerie collection, head over to Spanx right away. In honor of the New Year, the brand is slashing prices on hundreds of newly-added sale items, including bras, panties, shapewear, activewear, and more — all for an extra 30 percent off. Shoppers can even find some of the brand's best-selling leggings, activewear, shapewear, and clothing styles on markdown, too. Whether you want a booty-flattering pair of pants (we suggest the Oprah-loved Perfect Black Pants) or an ultra-comfortable bra that's perfect for everyday wear (we love Jennifer Garner's Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra style), you're sure to find something you love, at a price you'll love even more.
- Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra, $33.59 (orig. $68); spanx.com
- The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny, $72.79 (orig. $148); spanx.com
- Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short, $34.99 (orig. $72); spanx.com
- Every.Wear Active Mesh Side Stripe Leggings, $53.89 (orig. $110); spanx.com
- Understatements Thong, $9.79 (orig. $20); spanx.com
Nordstrom
Shoppers, this is your chance to score the styles you love from Nordstrom at unbeatable prices. Right now, shoppers can enjoy up to 60 percent off thousands of clearance and sale items, and believe us when we say this is one offer you don't want to pass up. Choose from clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, beauty and more from brands like Ugg, Adidas, Madewell, Vince, Natori, Hunter, and so much more. There's even an entire Designer Clearance section with covetable pieces from Jimmy Choo, Zimmermann, Chloé, Burberry, Oscar de la Renta, and Isabel Marant. We're not wasting any time adding these classic Ugg slippers on sale for $75 and this cozy turtleneck sweater from Madewell for under $50 to our shopping carts ASAP — and you should, too.
- Ugg Fuzzalicious Genuine Shearling Slipper, $74.98 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com
- Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, $48.90 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
- Sweaty Betty Power Sculpt Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings, $60 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com
- Ray-Ban 51mm Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses, $92.40 (orig. $154); nordstrom.com
- Madewell Eastbrook Turtleneck Cross Back Sweater, $48.90 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
