Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Taylor Swift Love This Brand — and It's Up to 70% Off This Weekend
This weekend is a really great time to do some online shopping: The Internet is a sea of savings, and we're here to be your personal shopper.
A few celeb-loved brands are hosting some can't-miss sales, including & Other Stories, which is offering up to 70 percent off hundreds of styles, and Linjer, which has taken up to 40 percent off its gorgeous array of jewelry and watches. If your wardrobe could use a refresh before your next vacation, we suggest hitting up Nordstrom's sale section. The department store recently added thousands of new warm-weather staples for up to 60 percent off (hello, new summer dresses!). As for good shoes, Sam Edelman is the place to browse this weekend.
Keep scrolling to get details on each of these sales and shop a few of our favorite discounted styles!
& Other Stories
Kate Middleton recently put & Other Stories back on our radar, wearing a pair of the now-sold out Favourite Cut jeans twice so far this summer. The grown-up sister brand of H&M also counts Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift, and Selena Gomez fans of its pieces that come from design ateliers in Paris, Stockholm, and Los Angeles. For a limited time, shoppers can get up to 70 percent off nearly 700 styles, including clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories.
We're eyeing this adorable puff-sleeve dress that's $29 off, this flouncy satin mini skirt that's less than $30, and this trendy shoulder-pad tank that's 32 percent off. There's no end date listed for this & Other Stories sale, but with prices this low, sizes are sure to sell out quickly. So don't hesitate to add your favorites to your cart!
- & Other Stories Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $49.99 (orig. $89)
- & Other Stories Satin Mini Skirt, $29.99 (orig. $59)
- & Other Stories Relaxed Padded Shoulder Top, $39.99 (orig. $59)
- & Other Stories Textured Swimsuit, $59.99 (orig. $69)
Linjer
Linjer has won over women around the world for its gorgeous leather handbags that offer luxury quality for a fraction of the cost. Its bags not only sell out often and rack up massive waitlists, but they've also been toted around Hollywood by celebs like Jenna Fischer, Selma Blair, Rashida Jones, and Eiza González. When the sustainable accessories brand launched a line of jewelry in 2019, it became just as popular among the stars — and thanks to Linjer's summer sale, you can see what all the hype is about.
Right now, customers can score up to 40 percent off jewelry and watches. All sale prices are marked, so there's no need to worry about entering a promo code at checkout. Some of our favorite pieces include these chunky gold vermeil hoop earrings that'll elevate any outfit for under $90 and this dainty hand-cut gemstone necklace that's available with five different stones for 15 percent off.
- Linjer Jorunn Hoops, $88 (orig. $99)
- Linjer Elisa Ring, $54.40 (orig. $60)
- Linjer Sigrid Necklace, $70.55 (orig. $83)
- Linjer Lilly Ring, $38.25 (orig. $45)
Nordstrom
Ahead of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — which opens to everyone on July 28 — the department store is offering shoppers the opportunity to score up to 60 percent off thousands of new markdowns from brands you know and love. During Nordstrom's massive bi-annual sale, styles are known to fly off its metaphorical shelves quicker than you can get them in your cart, so we suggest taking advantage of these deals now while there aren't as many people shopping.
First thing we're adding to our cart is this little Cult Gaia shoulder bag that's 50 percent off. The label's handbags are loved by Chrissy Teigen, Kristen Bell, and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and usually cost a pretty penny, so the fact that you can get one for under $150 is impressive. We also love these sweat shorts from Good American that are 40 percent off and this cute flutter-sleeve skater dress that's now less than $30.
- BP. Twist Front Knit Dress, $27.30 (orig. $39)
- Cult Gaia Damara Leather Shoulder Bag, $149 (orig. $298)
- Good American Oversized Shorts, $41.40 (orig. $69)
- Beyond Yoga High Waist Print Leggings, $59.40 (orig. $99)
Sam Edelman
Anyone looking to add some new summer shoes to their rotation should head to Sam Edelman's sale section this weekend — it's packed with incredible deals on this season's must-have styles. We're talking about up to 70 percent off a selection of sandals, heels, sneakers, and more!
If you're attending a wedding this summer (or are a bridesmaid in one), we suggest scooping up this pair of neutral suede block heels while they're $35 off. They've got sturdy ankle straps and thick heels that make them comfortable for standing and dancing for hours at a time. Some of our other favorites include these strappy platform sandals for less than $85 and these baby blue mules that are $27 off. We don't know when these deals end, so we recommend jumping on them sooner rather than later.
- Sam Edelman Raul Platform Sandal, $83.95 (orig. $120)
- Sam Edelman Bay Slide Sandal, $97.95 (orig. $120)
- Sam Edelman Wilton Block Heel Mule, $122.95 (orig. $150)
- Sam Edelman Yaro Block Heel Sandal, $84.95 (orig. $120)
More Sales to Shop This Weekend:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Taylor Swift Love This Brand — and It's Up to 70% Off This Weekend
- Amazon Is Offering Prime Members Steep Discounts (Up to 63%) on These Popular Products
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Dress the 'Best Cover Up Ever' — and It's on Sale
- The $11 Trick Amazon Shoppers Love for Keeping Their Glass Showers Streak-Free