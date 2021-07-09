Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Taylor Swift Love This Brand — and It's Up to 70% Off This Weekend

Linjer has won over women around the world for its gorgeous leather handbags that offer luxury quality for a fraction of the cost. Its bags not only sell out often and rack up massive waitlists, but they've also been toted around Hollywood by celebs like Jenna Fischer, Selma Blair, Rashida Jones, and Eiza González. When the sustainable accessories brand launched a line of jewelry in 2019, it became just as popular among the stars — and thanks to Linjer's summer sale, you can see what all the hype is about.