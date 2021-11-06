I'm a Shopping Editor, and This Weekend My Full Attention Is on These Early Black Friday Sales
With the release of Oprah's Favorite Things list at the beginning of this week and so many retailers unveiling Early Black Friday sales at the end, it's been a busy start to November — but frankly, I wouldn't want it any other way. For many, November 1 is basically the start of the holiday season — better known as Mariah Carey season — and for me, the first few weeks of the month are the time I do the most shopping out of the year. Why? Early Black Friday sales baby!
That's right — Thanksgiving and, well, those big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales — are still a few weeks away, but that doesn't mean the really good deals are. In fact, retailers have already started to unveil markdowns this week, and the only advice I have for you is a saying that I've lived by for years: The early bird gets the worm.
As I mentioned before, I tend to do most of my shopping early on in the month because A) I need to give myself ample time to make sure I have all my bases covered B) the deals are just as good (if not better) than some we see during Black Friday and Cyber Monday and C) the early bird really does get the worm, or in this case, that gorgeous Tory Burch bag I'm eyeing for myself.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale kicked off on November 4, and that sheer influx of shoppers may or may not have broken the site for a few hours. The good news is that it's up and running again and the really stellar deals are still up for grabs. Right now, my shopping cart has 15 things — and counting — in it, but I know with 100 percent certainty that I'm scooping up a cozy sweater, a cute shacket, a new pair of boots, a Tory Burch bag, and this leather jacket.
- Wayf Nelle Half Zip Pullover, $49.90 (orig. $78)
- Nordstrom Wool Blend Utility Shirt Jacket, $59.60 (orig. $149)
- Sam Edelman Larina Knee High Platform Boot, $149.96 (orig. $250)
- Tory Burch McGraw Leather Satchel, $278.60 (orig. $398)
- Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket, $98.90 (orig. $150)
Amazon
Amazon's early Black Friday sale is a treasure trove of really good deals that are totally worth sharing with your friends, family, and co-workers — spread the holiday cheer, right? With hundreds of deals already live, it can be hard to figure out where to begin, but of course, as a fashion-obsessed shopping editor, my eyes immediately went to the clothing section. A cozy wool sweater for $23? My heart! Or how about a pair of Levi's iconic Wedgie jeans that are 20 percent off? The deal of the week.
- Lark & Ro Merino Wool Long Sleeve V Neck Sweater, $23.60 (orig. $60)
- Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Water-Resistant Trench Coat, $43.20 (orig. $50.90)
- Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $55.67 (orig. $69.50)
- Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Hoodie, $24.50 (orig. $28.90)
- The Drop Organza Shirt with Stretch Cami, $44.37 (orig. $54.90)
Target
I'm totally guilty of going to Target on a mission to secure one thing — say, some new shampoo — only to leave with a cartful of items I didn't even have on my mind before stepping into the store. The same thing happens when I'm online shopping — it's so easy to get lost in the pages upon pages of deals, but even more so when it's Target's early Black Friday offerings that are really, really good. Can you believe I found a pair of rain boots for under $30? Me neither. Or super cute faux fur slides for $12.99?
- Universal Thread Kaden Rubber Double Gore Rain Boots, $29.74 (orig. $34.99)
- A New Day Spacedye Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $20 (orig. $25)
- Universal Thread Kara Faux Fur Slide Sandals, $12.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Wild Fable Super-High Rise Distressed Slim Straight Jeans, $18.70 (orig. $22)
- Universal Thread Sweatshirt, $15 (orig. $20)
