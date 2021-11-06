I'm a Shopping Editor, and This Weekend My Full Attention Is on These Early Black Friday Sales

I'm totally guilty of going to Target on a mission to secure one thing — say, some new shampoo — only to leave with a cartful of items I didn't even have on my mind before stepping into the store. The same thing happens when I'm online shopping — it's so easy to get lost in the pages upon pages of deals, but even more so when it's Target's early Black Friday offerings that are really, really good. Can you believe I found a pair of rain boots for under $30? Me neither. Or super cute faux fur slides for $12.99?