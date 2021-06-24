Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton-Loved Summer Shoes Are on Sale This Weekend - but Not for Long
It's a great time to be a shopper! If you're planning an online shopping spree this weekend, you've come to the right place.
Nordstrom Rack has thousands of markdowns on summer dresses, sandals, and accessories, and BaubleBar is offering 20 percent off everything on its website. Plus, there are some really amazing savings on the espadrille brand that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both wear at an under-the-radar sale site. And even though Amazon's biggest sale of the year wrapped earlier this week, there are still plenty of post-Prime Day deals to shop.
Scroll down to shop our favorite styles from each of these four sales!
Nordstrom Rack
The discount department store always has a plethora of incredible deals year 'round. This weekend shoppers can score up to 70 percent off all dresses, along with savings on some of summer's hottest staples. While browsing the sale, our eyes were immediately drawn to these puffy slides that are 59 percent off and remind us of ones that celebs like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been wearing around Hollywood.
If you're in need of a good wedding guest outfit, this tiered sleeveless maxi dress is under $50 and these strappy Sam Edelman heels are half-off. Complete the ensemble with this adorable mini quilted leather tote that's $48 off. Things tend to sell out quickly at Nordstrom Rack thanks to their incredibly low prices, so don't hesitate to add your favorite styles to your cart.
- NSR Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $44.97 (orig. $88)
- Marc Fisher LTD Imenal Slide Sandal, $39.97 (orig. $99)
- House of Want H.O.W. We Brunch Mini Tote, $49.97 (orig. $98)
- Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal, $59.97 (orig. $120)
- Row A Striped Ruffle Hem Mini Dress, $22.48 (orig. $29.97)
Amazon
In case you missed it: Amazon Prime Day happened earlier this week with millions of impressive markdowns across every category for Prime members, particularly in the fashion department. Though the company's global shopping event has come to an end, the savings are far from over - if you know where to look.
We found discounts on this foldable straw fedora that's the perfect dupe for Meghan Markle's favorite panama hat and this best-selling halter-neck midi dress that would be cute for your next vacation. Plus, the TikTok-famous booty scrunch leggings are 29 percent off, and these fan-favorite Steve Madden platform sandals are $28 off.
- Prettygarden Casual Halter-Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $40.99 (orig. $46.99)
- Feisedy Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses, $12.58 with coupon (orig. $19.99)
- Seasum High-Waist Scrunch Booty Leggings, $19.99 (orig. $27.99)
- Lanzom Wide-Brim Straw Panama Roll up Hat, $25.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Steve Madden Kimmie Wedge Sandal, $41.40 (orig. $69.95)
BaubleBar
The budget-friendly jewelry brand celebrities love is even more affordable this weekend! Shoppers can get 20 percent off everything on BaubleBar's website by entering the code SUMMER20 at checkout. That's a lot of goodies to choose from, so we hand-picked five of our favorites that are worth scooping up. The first thing you should absolutely add to your cart? This sparklier cubic zirconia version of those Julia Roberts-loved Alidia rings - they're under $40 apiece right now and can be mixed and matched with the other rings in the Alidia family.
Now's a good time to "stack up" on the brand's best-selling Pisa bracelets, which are less than $20 each with the promo code. Choose from its original gold bead bracelets or personalize your stack with a custom Pisa bracelet for a few more bucks. This sitewide sale ends on Monday, June 28, so be sure to shop before then!
- BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, $38.40 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $48)
- BaubleBar Jayna Earrings, $30.40 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $38)
- BaubleBar Mia Gia Necklace, $62.40 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $78)
- BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet, $17.60 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $22)
- BaubleBar Poppy Earrings, $30.40 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $38)
Gilt
If you've been searching for the perfect summer shoe, look no further: Dozens of Castañer espadrilles are marked down at Gilt right now, including Meghan Markle's favorite pair. (Psst.. Kate Middleton is a fan of the brand, too.) Just make sure you're signed into your account to shop, and if you don't already have one, make one! It's totally free to sign up with your email address, and you'll get access to exclusive flash sales like this one. Meghan's black lace-up Carina canvas wedges are $35 off and a very similar pair of Kate's beige espadrilles are 21 percent off. The only catch? This sale ends tomorrow night at midnight ET. So if you're reading this on Saturday, you might as well check out some of Gilt's other amazing flash sales.
- Castañer Carina Canvas Wedge Espadrille, $119.99 (orig. $155)
- Castañer Cintia Canvas Wedge Sandal, $149.99 (orig. $190)
- Castañer Carina Canvas Wedge Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $120)
- Castañer Gea Canvas Wedge Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $140)
- Castañer Bahia Straw & Leather Wedge Sandal, $269.99 (orig. $340)
