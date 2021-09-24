There's a Secret Sale on Ugg Boots and Slippers for the Next 48 Hours
With fall officially in full swing, it may be time for a little closet refresh — and luckily, the Internet is packed with plenty of deals just waiting to be shopped.
If the top of your list includes something to keep your feet warm, you're in luck: We stumbled upon an under-the-radar sale that has some unbeatable deals on Ugg boots and slippers. And since you're probably starting to transition your wardrobe for fall, we're bringing you two sales you absolutely must shop before they're over. Madewell is offering 20 percent off everything on its website if you're a member (psst, it's free to sign up) and Nordstrom Rack slashed prices on thousands of work wardrobe staples that are so cute, you'll actually be excited for the cooler temperatures.
Scroll down to see the styles we're adding to our virtual carts from each of these sales!
Rue La La
Now's the perfect time to invest in a pair of Uggs, and here's why: One, because cold weather is setting in and they'll keep your feet warm; two, because celebrities have proven you can wear them with practically everything; and three, because we discovered a secret sale on some of the brand's popular styles. Right now, anyone with a Rue La La membership can score up to 45 percent off tons of Ugg boots and slippers.
Trust us when we say these deals are so good, you won't be able to resist shopping. You can snag a pair of the fuzzy Oh Yeah slides for $20 off, these classic chestnut brown suede boots for 31 percent off, and these faux shearling-lined slippers for under $60. To access these exclusive deals, just enter your email address to create a free Rue La La account before they expire on Sunday, September 26.
Madewell
For those who frequently shop at Madewell but have yet to become an Insider, we highly recommend doing so right now. Until Monday, September 27, all Madewell Insiders can score 20 percent off anything on the brand's website. To become one, simply enter your email address to sign up. Not only will you get 20 percent off the website, but you'll earn points for every dollar you spend.
With practically free reign to grab any Madewell goodies for less, we decided to narrow it down to the four pieces you absolutely need as the temperatures change. First up is this hoodie sweatshirt dress for $20 off that you could wear casually with sneakers and a denim jacket or dress up with these chunky lug sole boots that are now under $160. Some of our other favorite items include the leather version of the Transport Tote that Meghan Markle owns for $26 off and this trendy oversized shirt jacket (ahem, "shacket") for $48 off.
Nordstrom Rack
Anyone who shops at Nordstrom Rack knows they'll always find amazing deals, but this weekend's offerings are especially good. For less than 48 hours, the discount department store has a huge selection of trendy fall styles for your work wardrobe — including clothing, shoes, and accessories — for up to 65 percent off.
We're eyeing this stunning pumpkin spice-orange sweater dress that's 44 percent off along with these almond-beige Chelsea boots that are $50 off and would pair perfectly together. If your shoe rotation could use a little pizzazz, grab these snake-embossed booties from Schutz, a label A-listers love, while they're 59 percent off. This flash event ends Sunday, but with prices this good, these styles are sure to sell out sooner than that.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- There's a Secret Sale on Ugg Boots and Slippers for the Next 48 Hours
- This Throw Is So Soft and Cozy, 'Everyone Tries to Steal It' From People Who Own It
- Ulta's Fall Haul Sale Has Arrived, and These Are the Deals You Won't Want to Miss
- There's a Secret Way to Get Lululemon, Free People, and More Popular Brands for Less