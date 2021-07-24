Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Less Than One Week Away — but You Can Shop Early Deals Now

Meghan Markle put Everlane on our radar when she wore several styles from the sustainable fashion brand during her royal tours. The label is known for its transparent pricing and its super cute ethically-made wardrobe staples — tons of which are discounted right now! During the Summer Sale, you can get up to 60 percent off a slew of warm-weather styles, including dresses, tanks, tees, shorts, shoes, and more. (Psst… Meghan's Everlane jumpsuit is on sale, but there aren't many sizes left!)