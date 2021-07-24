Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Less Than One Week Away — but You Can Shop Early Deals Now
You don't have to wait much longer for the next big shopping event — the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicks off this week!
But in the meantime, we browsed the rest of the Internet for some of the very best sales you can shop right now, and we're pretty excited about what we found. Meghan Makle-loved brand Everlane has up to 60 percent off summer staples and Aerie is offering 30 percent off its Offline collection, which, spoiler, includes its famous cross-waist leggings. Plus, the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale is back with up to 75 percent off thousands of styles. If you happen to be a Nordstrom cardmember, you can get early access to the Anniversary Sale right now. But don't sweat it if you're not — the department store has thousands of amazing deals in its regular sale section.
We pulled together all the details you need to know for each sale and hand-picked six of our favorite styles from each of them. Scroll down to treat yourself to a little shopping spree this weekend, because these deals are too good to pass up!
Aerie
TikTok has introduced us to a plethora of products we never knew we needed, like Aerie's high-waisted crossover leggings. They've sold out numerous times and been hard to get your hands on since their rise to fame. Luckily, Aerie restocks them pretty frequently and continues to release them in new colors. There's even a bike short option! Even better? You can grab a pair on sale! For a limited time, the brand is offering 30 percent off all Offline by Aerie styles, including the viral Aerie leggings.
All sale prices are marked, so there's no need to worry about entering a promo code at checkout. On top of that, the brand is offering all bikini tops and bottoms for $20 apiece. We're eyeing this bright orange scoop-neck bikini top and these matching ruched cheeky bottoms — the set will cost you $40. We don't know when these deals end, so don't wait too long to shop!
- Knotch Baby T-Shirt, $13.96 (orig. $19.95)
- Offline OTT Fleece 7-Inch Bike Short, $24.46 (orig. $34.95)
- Offline Ribbed High Neck Sports Bra, $27.96 (orig. $39.95)
- Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging, $31.46 (orig. $44.95)
- Plunge Bikini Top, $20 (orig. $29.95)
- Ruched Cheekiest Bikini Bottom, $20 (orig. $24.95)
Everlane
Meghan Markle put Everlane on our radar when she wore several styles from the sustainable fashion brand during her royal tours. The label is known for its transparent pricing and its super cute ethically-made wardrobe staples — tons of which are discounted right now! During the Summer Sale, you can get up to 60 percent off a slew of warm-weather styles, including dresses, tanks, tees, shorts, shoes, and more. (Psst… Meghan's Everlane jumpsuit is on sale, but there aren't many sizes left!)
Some of our other favorite Everlane sale must-haves include this breezy tiered midi dress that's now under $50 and these cute woven sandals made from a buttery soft leather that are $27 off. Plus, if you haven't heard, Everlane denim is all the rage, and these extra high-rise jeans designed with a booty-boosting fit are 20 percent off. There's no end date in sight for this sale, so take advantage of it before pieces go back to full price.
- The Perform Legging, $34 (orig. $58)
- The Smock Cami, $41 (orig. $54)
- The Weekend Tiered Dress, $48 (orig. $60)
- The Square-Neck One-Piece, $59 (orig. $70)
- The City Sandal, $61 (orig. $88)
- The Curvy '90s Cheeky Jean, $78 (orig. $98)
Nordstrom
Nordstrom cardholders have had early access to shop the Anniversary Sale for a little over a week now, but it opens to everyone this Wednesday, July 28. But we'll let you in on a little secret: You can get thousands of amazing deals right now, even if you're not a member. Nordstrom's sale section is always packed with unbeatable deals on name brand fashion staples.
Don't believe us? You can snag this Free People tank top for under $10, these Madewell sweat shorts for 40 percent off, and this Reiss tie-waist midi dress for $185 off. The best part is, if you shop now, you won't be rushing to get the deals before everyone else when the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale begins on Wednesday.
- Free People Hailey V-Neck Baby Tank, $8 (orig. $20)
- BP. 54mm Slim Plastic Sunglasses, $8.25 (orig. $15)
- Madewell Drawstring Long Sweat Shorts, $33 (orig. $55)
- Reiss Alessandra Tie Waist Sleeveless Dress, $138 (orig. $345)
- Toms Paloma Espadrille Slide Sandal, $49.96 (orig. $79.95)
- Dagne Dover 365 Small Landon Carryall Duffle Bag, $93.75 (orig. $125)
Nordstrom Rack
The discount department store brought back its famous Clear the Rack sale! In case you're not familiar, this blowout of a sale happens a few times a year as a way for Nordstrom Rack to get rid of its excess inventory, which is great news for our closets. During the event, everything in the Nordstrom Rack clearance section is an extra 25 percent off its already discounted price — no promo code necessary.
First thing we're adding to our cart? These Champion biker shorts that are on sale for just $13. We also browsed the website to bring you some of the steepest discounts we could find; they include these Sperry duck boots for $75 off, this quilted tote bag for 30 percent off, and these high-top leather sneakers for $100 off.
- Elodie Sleeveless Cropped Zip Polo Tee, $12.92 (orig. $22.97)
- Champion Authentic Logo Biker Shorts, $12.92 (orig. $17.23)
- Abound Tie Dye Windbreaker, $14.04 (orig. $24.97)
- Madden Girl Quilted Tote Bag, $22.48 (orig. $78)
- Dolce Vita Zuri Mid Top Sneaker, $33.73 (orig. $135)
- Sperry Saltwater Nylon Quilted Duck Boot, $44.98 (orig. $120)
