Summer Dresses, Comfortable Sneakers, and More Are Majorly Discounted Ahead of Memorial Day
The best way to kick off the weekend is with some really good deals, of course — and you've come to the right place to find them.
Whether you're shopping for comfortable shoes, flattering leggings, or a wedding guest dress, we've got you covered. Amazon is full of hidden savings on some of the trendiest summer staples (and those butt-scrunch leggings!), Skechers is offering an unbeatable deal on some of its most popular sneakers, and celeb-loved activewear brand Koral is hosting a sitewide sale (and PEOPLE readers can get an extra discount!). On top of that, Masqd majorly slashed prices on all of its reusable face masks.
Scroll down to shop 16 of the best deals you can get this weekend!
Amazon
With summer practically in full swing, you may be looking for some new warm-weather staples. Amazon is a treasure trove of affordable finds, many of which are even cheaper than usual right now. If you're attending a wedding in the next couple of months, Amazon shoppers are convinced this pretty halter-neck maxi dress looks good on everybody, and it's on sale for as little as $26. And since tennis skirts are making a comeback thanks to TikTok, we also found a deal on this athletic skort with pockets. It normally goes for $33, but right now, you can snag it for just $16. Another viral TikTok find you can get for less? Those butt-scrunch leggings that everyone loves, which are going for as little as $21 right now. Plus, this set of four handbags with over 10,000 five-star ratings is 40 percent off, knocking the price down to just $34 — that's less than $10 per bag.
Koral
The luxury activewear brand's ultra-flattering leggings have been a popular choice among A-listers, including Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, Taylor Swift, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Rebel Wilson. Not only do they have trendy, fashion-forward designs, but according to the brand, they're crafted from the finest technical fabrics on the market and will last you endless washes. Needless to say, you should add a pair of Koral leggings to your rotation, especially while you can get them for less: Right now, the label is offering 30 percent off sitewide during its Friends & Family sale. To sweeten the deal, PEOPLE readers can score an additional 5 percent off by entering the code PEOPLE5 at checkout. Both the sale and our special promo code expire on Tuesday, May 25 — so take advantage before they're gone.
Masqd
When it comes to reusable face masks, Masqd has been a popular pick among celebrities over the past year. Its stylish and functional coverings have been spotted on Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, and Sophie Turner. For a limited time, the brand is offering up to 80 percent off everything on its website (yes, 80 percent!). Adult masks usually cost $20 and kids' masks normally go for $18, but with this sale, you can get them for $8 and $6, respectively. There's no promo code required to get the discount, so simply add the ones you want to your cart and check out. We don't know when this offer ends, so it's best to shop sooner rather than later.
Skechers
Skechers is known for affordability and incredibly comfortable and supportive shoes, which are now even more budget-friendly thanks to its massive Friends & Family sale. Until Sunday, May 23, you can score 25 percent off your entire Skechers order by entering the code FRIENDS at checkout. There are over 1,600 styles to choose from, so we narrowed it down to four of our favorites to help you get started; they include these breathable mesh sneakers that are now less than $50 and this flexible slip-on shoe that's $19 off. In case you didn't know, Skechers has an assortment of fashion sneakers too, like these off-white chunky dad sneakers that are on sale for just $45. If your shoe collection needs a new pair of comfy kicks, don't miss your opportunity to grab a pair from the beloved brand while they're this cheap.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Summer Dresses, Comfortable Sneakers, and More Are Majorly Discounted Ahead of Memorial Day
- This Is How Eva Mendes Gets Days of Gorgeous Hair Without Showering
- Amazon Shoppers Get ‘Tender’ Popcorn with This Top-Rated Silicone Popper — and PEOPLE Has an Exclusive Offer
- This Clever Beach Umbrella Anchor Is ‘Rock Solid’ on the Windiest Days, and It’s 66% Off Right Now