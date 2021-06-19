Coach Bags, a TikTok-Famous Dress, and the Jeans Every Celeb Owns Are on Major Sale This Weekend
Hoorah - it's the weekend! And honestly, what better way to celebrate making it through another long, hard, and hot week than by sipping lemonade on the beach, reading your favorite book, and splurging on some new fashion staples? There is no better way, and as luck would have it, the internet is chock-full of crazy good deals that you should check out before Prime Day madness begins next week.
Coach is still hosting its summer sale, with savings of up to 50 percent on some of its most coveted bags (looking at you, Tabby Shoulder Bag). Target, the one-stop shop for anything you could ever need, has an endless assortment of cute, discounted summer dresses, though we're partial to the deals you can find on its latest designer collab. Yes, we're talking those styles from Christopher John Rogers, Rixo, and Alexis that were so sought after, they sold out in minutes.
Whatever you're looking to add to your wardrobe this season, we're confident you'll find it among one of the many sales happening. Check out the best of the best below.
Coach
Coach handbags are always a good purchase - they're classic, well-made, and oh-so-chic - but a Coach handbag on sale? That's an accessory win that you simply should not pass up. It's not often the brand slashes the prices of its beloved totes and crossbody bags, but thanks to its current summer sale, you can actually snag one for up to 50 percent off. Even that TikTok-famous Coach Tabby Bag is included, as well as plenty of other must-grab styles, like this beautiful Swinger Bag that's going for a cool $192.50 (instead of its usual $275) and this compact crossbody that you'll never get bored of. Whatever your handbag preference, you'll definitely find it on sale at Coach's big summer shopping event.
- Coach Cassie Crossbody 19, $177 (orig. $295)
- Coach Swinger Bag, $192.50 (orig. $275)
- Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 in Colorblock, $197.50 (orig. $395)
- Coach Hadley Hobo, $197.50 (orig. $395)
- Coach Tabby Top Handle 20, $276.50 (orig. $395)
Target
You know the drill with Target. You go in for some groceries, maybe some toothpaste and some floss, and eventually find yourself in a fitting room, knee-deep in clothes you didn't think you needed but now absolutely want. Yeah, we've been there many times, and frankly, those on-the-whim clothing purchases are often the best. That's because when you're on a mission to find something, the likelihood you actually will is slim; it's when you least expect it that shopping magic will happen.
Right now, Target's clearance section is packed with some of the best summer finds we've seen in a while. That means lots of dresses, and really good ones, at that, including a handful of styles from its buzziest designer dress collection yet. (Looking at you, Rixo, Christopher John Rogers, and Alexis). You can also pick up a Wild Fable mini that's a more summer-friendly version of a style that went viral on TikTok.
- Wild Fable Double Ruched Bodycon Dress, $21.25 (orig. $25)
- Christopher John Rogers Floral Puff Sleeve High-Low Dress, $38.50 (orig. $55)
- Rixo Leopard Sleeveless Ruffle Slip Dress, $35 (orig. $50)
- Wild Fable Tennis A-Line Mini Skirt, $16.15 (orig. $19)
- Universal Thread High-Rise Paperbag Ankle Jeans, $25.49 (orig. $29.99)
Nordstrom
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is still a few weeks away, but the deals you can find hidden among the retailer's extensive 298-page sale section are pretty appealing. Our advice? Shop them now because, come the big shopping event, fewer sizes and styles will probably be available.
Whether you're on the hunt for a pair of jeans - so many celeb-loved Levi's are marked down right now, like the buzzy Wedgie denim for 50 percent off - a comfy pair of summer sneakers like these white Nikes that practically every supermodel owns, or a Tory Burch bag for 30 percent off, you'll find it all at Nordstrom's ″pre-Anniversary Sale″ sale.
- Tory Burch Perry Leather Tote, $243.60 (orig. $348)
- Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker, $48.75 (orig. $65)
- Levi's Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans, $49 (orig. $98)
- Madewell High Waist Mid Length Denim Shorts, $54.50 (orig. $72)
- Sarto by Franco Sarto Ema Sandal, $69.90 (orig. $99)
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack is a treasure trove of affordable fashion finds, and if you have the time to dig through the thousands of sale offerings (either in store or online), you'll definitely find a piece or two that you'll really, really love. Right now, you can buy an entirely new summer wardrobe, and probably still spend less than you would anywhere else thanks to Nordstrom Rack's end-of-season sale, which is offering up to 70 percent off. There are plenty of summer dresses, sleek basics, and really good shoes available right now.
- Dr. Scholls Original Eva Sandal, $14.98 (orig. $30)
- Abound Short Sleeve Camp Shirt, $18.73 (orig. $24.97)
- LNA One-Shoulder Knit Camisole, $22.48 (orig. $72)
- All in Favor Smocked Camisole, $14.98 (orig. $19.97)
- Velvet Torch Racerback Midi, $22.48 (orig. $29.97)
