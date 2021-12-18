Oprah-Loved Pants, Tory Burch Bags, and That Viral Hair Drying Brush Are All on Sale This Weekend
It's the season of sales — truly. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are like the kickoff to holiday season deals, and while the days following Thanksgiving tend to have some of the steepest markdowns of all, there are still plenty that follow in the weeks leading up to the New Year. Case in point: This weekend, Tory Burch, Spanx, Madewell, and Amazon all have stellar deals you can shop.
Tory Burch bags, so many of Spanx's best-sellers that Hollywood is obsessed with, and tons of beauty essentials are discounted right now, so if you're still in the midst of your end-of-year shopping spree (or looking to snag some last-minute gifts that will still arrive in time for Christmas), make sure to check out these four sites this weekend.
Spanx marked down hundreds of its best-sellers, and while sizes and styles are selling out very quickly (and shipping might be delayed here), you can still snag one of its most covetable essentials: the most festive version of the Oprah-loved Perfect Black Pants. Tory Burch bags usually sell out lightning fast whenever they go on sale, so we were surprised to find some of the brand's most famous ones — like this one and this one — still available and set to arrive with two-day shipping.
Beauty essentials make for the perfect stocking stuffers, and Amazon is chock-full of everything from bath salts to shampoos to hot tools, that the beauty lover in your family would be so ecstatic to receive.
Check out the best weekend sales perfect for last-minute Christmas shopping.
Tory Burch
- Tory Burch Tory Sneaker, $169 (orig. $228)
- Tory Burch Miller Mini Handbag, 249 (orig. $358)
- Tory Burch Georgia Ballet Flat, $159 (orig. $268)
- Tory Burch Miller Color-Blocked Small Classic Shoulder Bag, $289 (orig. $478)
- Tory Burch Heeled Ankle Boots, $239 (orig. $398)
There's a lot on sale at Tory Burch right now — 891 pieces, to be exact — which means there are lots of options for you, your loved ones, and your friends. The brand's buzzy handbags, like the Miller Mini and its comfy shoes, like the classic Tory Sneaker and these stylish heeled boots are all marked down right now. The best part? You get free two-day shipping, which means everything will arrive in time for those holiday gift exchanges to take place as planned.
Amazon Beauty
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $34.88 (orig. $59.99)
- Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt, $3.26 with coupon (orig. $5.99)
- T3 Micro Cura Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer, $179.99 (orig. $245)
- OGX Hydrating + Tea Tree Mint Shampoo & Conditioner, $21.82 (orig. $27.99)
- Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set, $14.46 (orig. $19.99)
Not sure what to get for the holidays? How about the gift of relaxation or maybe really good hair? Yeah, we think anyone would be happy to get either of those things. And that's why we were so excited to see so many Amazon beauty essentials on sale, and still set to arrive before Christmas — but you'll have to order soon. Items that stood out include the viral one-step Revlon Hair Dryer Brush that might just be the buzziest hot tool on the internet right now; there's also the T3 Blow Dryer on sale that's behind Amal Clooney's blowout, or the Real Techniques Complexion Sponges that have Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's stamp of approval.
Spanx
- Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny, $103.99 (orig. $148)
- Spanx Suit Yourself Scoop Neck Tank Bodysuit, $47.60 (orig. $68)
- Spanx Active Cropped Leggings, $61.99 (orig. $88)
- Spanx Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98)
- Spanx Velvet Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98)
Trust us when we say this: Anyone would be happy to get anything from Spanx. The celeb-loved brand's pieces are so popular, they're usually the first to sell out when they go on sale.Luckily, right now, you can still score one version of the Oprah-loved Perfect Black Pants in nearly all sizes as well as the butt-boosting leggings stars like Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon regularly wear when running errands. Worth mentioning: These pieces might not arrive in time for Christmas, but regardless, will make a great post-holiday present, whether for yourself or your friends.
Madewell
- Madewell Rosebriar Cableknit Half-Zip Sweater, $111 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $148)
- Madewell Diamond Jacquard Shaw Blazer, $111 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $148)
- Madewell Waller Crop Cardigan Sweater, $58.80 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $98)
- Madewell MWL Fleecelayer Shirt-Jacket, $52.80 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $88)
- Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean in Banner Wash, $59.10 with code HOLLYJOLLY (orig. $128)
Madewell is really making the holidays jolly with its latest sale. Right now, you can score 25 percent off almost anything on the site and 40 percent off the brand's "holiday favorites." That means many of Madewell's popular sweaters, which make a great last-minute gift, are at their lowest prices of the year (most are 40 percent off), as are the brand's famous jeans and really good outerwear. Oh, and if you order within the next two days, you will get your item(s) in time for Christmas.
