BaubleBar's Most Famous Bracelet, Old Navy's Flattering Jeans, and Hollywood's Favorite Winter Shoe Are All on Sale

But not for long
By Eva Thomas October 15, 2021 09:00 PM
There's one piece of advice that's been floating around lately: Do your holiday shopping early. Because, unfortunately, delays and shortages caused by the pandemic are still impacting just about everything. So if you see something you think would make a great gift for your friend, sister, mom, or even for yourself, buy it now — it might not be there come November and December. 

While many wait until Black Friday to buy gifts (a wise choice, given the sheer number of deals), there are still plenty of sales happening right this minute whose discounts compete with the ones that drop the Friday after Thanksgiving. Plus, you don't have to worry about thousands of others trying to snag the doorbusters. So the only feasible option is to shop for gifts now, right?

There are some really good sales happening this weekend at Old Navy, Rue La La, and BaubleBar, and these aren't your average sales. They're chock-full of stocking stuffers, cozy shoes, and custom jewels  — basically, all the items that'll earn you the title of best gift giver in the family. 

Old Navy

It doesn't get more classic than Old Navy. But it also doesn't get more current: Cozy sweaters for fall? Old Navy has them. Cute socks that'll make the best stocking stuffers? It has those, too. And how about super flattering jeans that cost a fraction of the price of others in the same league? Check. 

Best of all, though? This weekend only, you can save up to 50 percent on your online purchase.

Rue La La

If you want to snag deals on things that rarely go on sale, Rue La La is the place to go. The secret sale site unveils events on the daily, and whenever Uggs go on sale, we can't head to the site fast enough. Right now, the prices we're seeing on Hollywood's favorite winter footwear are among the best they've ever been. Just take a look at the beloved Mini Bailey, which is $60 off right now.

Our advice? Buy Uggs now before the rush happens in the coming weeks. All you have to do to access Rue La La's exclusive member deals is sign up for a free account with your email. It'll be the best decision you make today.

BaubleBar

What's not to love about BaubleBar? The celebrity-loved brand has everything a jewelry lover could want — we're talking earrings both bold and classic, necklaces both dainty and statement-making, rings both glitzy and toned-down, and bracelets both quirky and glamorous. Jewels from BaubleBar always make great gifts, especially when they're customized jewels. Because who doesn't want their name on their arm, neck, or wrist candy?

Right now, you can score 20 percent off all custom jewels with the code EARLYBIRD at checkout, including the beloved Pisa (the brand's most popular bracelet), the initial earrings that'll add shine to any outfit, and the timeless nameplate necklace that has Carrie Bradshaw written all over it.

