20 Things You Can Get on Sale This Weekend — Including Oprah’s Favorite Pants and Lululemon Bike Shorts
Many online stores seem to be saving their sitewide sales until the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, but don't let that stop you from shopping this weekend! Plenty of retailers have massive sale sections that are always packed with great savings — as long as you know where to look.
To save you some time, we did the hard work for you (it's our job, after all!) and found the 20 best things to buy on sale this weekend. With summer practically in full swing, you'll definitely want to check out Madewell and Nordstrom for cute dresses. If you're looking for buttery soft workout gear, Lululemon and Spanx have you covered. During our search, we also discovered a game-changing hack for getting Anthropologie clothing at steep discounts.
Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite things you can buy on sale this weekend — prices start at just $17.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie is one of those stores that always seems to have discounts. Like now, for instance, you can score an additional 25 percent off its entire sale section. But we also found a way to save even more: Anthropologie clothing is available to rent via Nuuly, a monthly clothing rental subscription service. The company then takes those gently worn pieces and resells them for a huge discount in the Nuuly x Anthropologie shop. (Shoppers, take note: The additional 25 percent off can't be used on these items.) So if you browse pieces from the Nuuly program, you can get these breezy wide leg pants for 67 percent off and this flutter sleeve mini dress for $95 off. Like we said, these pieces have been previously worn, but they're washed with love and looking for a new home (aka: your closet).
Lululemon
Finding deals at Lululemon is rare, unless you know where to look. The popular athleisure brand has a secret section called We Made Too Much that's filled with discounted overstock styles. Pretty sneaky, right? Sizes tend to sell out quickly, so don't hesitate to add your favorite gear to your cart. Right now, you can get this buttery soft workout top with built-in support and these matching Align bike shorts for only $39 each. Plus, you won't want to miss the chance to score a pair of Lululemon leggings on sale. These 25-inch tights are now less than $100 and available in sizes 0 to 14, which are all in stock at the time of writing.
Madewell
Your summer wardrobe is calling, and Madewell answered. The celeb-loved brand's sale section features hundreds of deals on warm weather must-haves, with prices starting at just $4. Don't miss your chance to score this pretty tiered midi dress that's marked down to $100 or these chic vachetta leather strappy heeled sandals for $28 off. And since Madewell is known for its amazing denim, we're scooping up these black wash jeans that have a vintage vibe while they're 33 percent off.
Nordstrom
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is just around the corner, but the department store is full of great deals no matter when you shop. We browsed its newest sale additions and found so many trendy summer styles to add to your wardrobe. Some of our faves include this adorable puff sleeve blouse for only $17, these espadrille platform wedges for 50 percent off, this hand-woven straw bag for $117 off. Plus, how cute is this casual midi dress with shoulder pads? It's only $50 right now!
Spanx
The brand's smoothing undergarments and booty-sculpting leggings are arguably some of the best in the industry, which is why Spanx is beloved by customers and celebrities alike. Jennifer Garner, Oprah Winfrey, Chrissy Teigen, and Katy Perry are among the many A-listers who have shown their Spanx loyalty. Since we're always combing through the brand's sale section, we noticed a few new styles were recently added: You can snag the Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings for $26 off and the Faux Leather Bike Shorts for less than $50. And if you haven't already gotten yourself a pair of Oprah's favorite pants, you should definitely do so now — the tuxedo version of the Perfect Black Pant is 30 percent off.
