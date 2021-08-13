Meghan Markle's Comfy Adidas Sneakers Are Majorly Discounted on Amazon
Grab your wallet and beverage of choice, and prepare to kick back with a little online shopping this weekend!
You're in for a real treat, because the Internet is packed with sales so good, it's almost impossible not to shop. Amazon's hidden fashion outlet has deals on so many comfortable shoes from brands celebrities love. (Spoiler: A Meghan Markle-loved pair is included!) Another star-loved label on sale this weekend is Madewell. You can score up to 40 percent off select styles when you enter a promo code. Plus, Rue La La, the online destination for shopping the best designer and name-brand deals, is having a huge flash sale on tons of Ugg boots and slippers.
These deals won't last, so scroll down to shop our must-haves from each sale and get them into your shopping carts.
Amazon
If you spend as much time on Amazon as we do, you may have discovered that the retailer is a treasure trove of deals — you just have to be willing to spend time looking for them. One of our favorite places to browse is in Amazon's under-the-radar overstock outlet, a section not a lot of people know exists. Here you can find a plethora of savings on everything from furniture to electronics to fashion, which happens to be the category we're most excited for right now.
This weekend, you can score really great deals on comfortable shoe brands that celebrities love, including a chunkier-soled version of the Adidas Ultraboost sneakers that Meghan Markle owns for $54 off and the Havaianas flip-flops that Jennifer Lopez has been wearing for years for under $15. There's also markdowns on a handful of New Balance sneakers, a footwear brand that Kate Middleton loves. Prices will vary depending on the size you choose, but regardless, it's worth scooping up any of these celeb-loved styles while they're discounted.
Rue La La
Finding the best deals on designer styles and name-brand items is easy thanks to Rue La La's curated flash sales — but you've got to be a member to get in on them. If you're not already one, just enter your email address to sign up for free. And you'll want to do so ASAP, because for the next 48 hours, there are tons of Ugg slippers and boots for 30 percent off.
Now's your chance to get the Ugg Fluff Yeah slides that Gigi Hadid and Brie Larson both own for $20 off and the equally as popular Oh Yeah slipper for that same price. Plus, this shearling-lined suede pair resembles Reese Witherspoon's favorite Ugg slippers, and they're now less than $60. Styles tend to sell out very quickly at Rue La La because of their incredibly low prices, so you'll want to scoop up your favorite pair of Uggs sooner rather than later.
Madewell
There's a reason a pair of jeans from Madwell's Perfect Vintage collection has been selling every other minute for the past five years. While the brand is known for its super flattering denim that's loved by A-listers, like Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts, it also sells a slew of clothing that looks effortlessly chic. And for a limited time, you can score hundreds of Madewell styles for up to 40 percent off when you enter the promo code GOFORIT at checkout.
Since autumn isn't that far away, we're using this Madewell sale as an opportunity to stock our transitional wardrobe with this soft ribbed-knit crewneck pullover that is $27 off and these high-rise jeans that are 30 percent off. Plus, this short-sleeve sweatshirt dress would be perfect to wear now and when fall arrives with a denim jacket and booties — and it's less than $60. We don't know how long this sale runs, so hurry add your favorite Madewell pieces to your cart!
More Sales to Shop This Weekend:
- Cariuma: Get free express shipping when you enter the code STAYCOOL at checkout
- Charlotte Tilbury: Take up to 40 percent off makeup and skincare must-haves
- Dermstore: Use the code CELEBRATE to get up to 25 percent off thousands of beauty
- Nordstrom Rack: Score up to 70 percent off thousands of new markdowns
