The Internet Is Packed with Summer Fashion Deals This Weekend - Here Are the 15 Best 

If you're in the mood to splurge this weekend, you're in for a treat. There are lots of really great clothing sales from some of our favorite places.
Nordstrom Rack - a store that always offers incredible fashion deals - is giving you up to $50 of free money when you shop this weekend, and Madewell is offering up to 30 percent off hundreds of summer staples. Though Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22, you can start saving now on a slew of customer-loved styles in this secret section on the retailer's website.
As always, we browsed each of these sales to bring your five of our must-have items - some of which you can view above. Keep scrolling to see all the styles we selected and start adding them to your cart before these savings end!
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack is one of the few stores you can expect to find endless deals year 'round. But this weekend is an especially great time to shop at the discount department store, because you can earn free money if you're a Nordy Club member. Until June 13, anyone signed up can get $10 when they spend $75, get $25 when they spend $150, or get $50 when they spend $250+.
Wait, it gets better. Nordstrom Rack is offering free shipping on orders over $89 and just added almost 2,000 new styles to its website. Some of our favorites include this linen gingham-print wrap dress that's $100 off, these flatform sandals that remind us of Birkenstocks for 50 percent off, and these high-waisted biker shorts that come in nine colors and are now only $20.
- X by Gottex Active High Waisted Biker Shorts, $19.97 (orig. $62)
- Mia Kiana Flatform Sandal, $24.97 (orig. $49.99)
- Rails Malia Gingham Linen Blend Wrap Dress, $69.97 (orig. $168)
- Max Studio Stripe Print Shirtdress, $39.97 (orig. $128)
- Lucky Brand Byleth Strappy Sandal, $39.97 (orig. $128)
Madewell
If your closet could use a pick-me-up before all your warm weather plans, you'll definitely want to shop at Madewell. This weekend only, the brand is offering up to 30 percent off hundreds of summer dresses, skirts, shoes, and handbags. All styles included in the sale are labeled, so you'll just need to add them to your cart and checkout using the code SUNFUN.
We're loving this sunshine yellow midi dress that's $21 off and this teeny tiny rainbow beaded version of Meghan Markle's favorite transport tote that's now under $65. Plus, these best-selling leather ″wave″ sandals are on sale for just $55. The promo code expires on Monday, June 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET, so make sure to take advantage of it before then.
- Madewell Linen-Blend Ruffle-Wrap Midi Skirt in Tropical Vacation, $83.30 with code SUNFUN (orig. $98)
- Madewell Summertime Cami Midi Dress, $117.30 with code SUNFUN (orig. $138)
- Madewell The Wave Slide Sandal in Vachetta Leather, $54.60 with code SUNFUN (orig. $78)
- Madewell The Small Transport Tote: Beaded Edition, $62.40 with code SUNFUN (orig. $78)
- Madewell Smocked-Waist Crop Top, $$62.40 with code SUNFUN (orig. $78)
Amazon
Amazon is a treasure trove of hidden savings - if you know where to look. One of our favorite places is its hub of customer-loved items. The retailer compiles its top-rated products across fashion, beauty, home, sports, and outdoor all in one place so you don't have to spend hours searching for things with good reviews. PSA: There's also a secret section of deals on customer-loved fashion staples.
You'll find clothing, shoes, and accessories for cheap, like this cheetah-print wrap skirt that's as little as $16 and this tropical one-piece swimsuit that's now under $25. We're also loving these retro rectangle sunglasses that come in a pack of two for $12 and this foldable straw sunhat for 31 percent off.
- Newchoice Boho Leopard High-Low Midi Wrap Skirt, $15.99-$25.99 (orig. $32.99)
- Kuguaok Retro Rectangle Sunglasses, $11.89 (orig. $23.90)
- Furtalk Beach Sun Straw Hat UV UPF50, $17.84 (orig. $25.99)
- Onaci Flat Slide Sandals with Arch Support, $21.24 (orig. $24.99)
- 12Crazy One-Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit, $23.99 (orig. $29.99)
