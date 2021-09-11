Birkenstocks, the Sculpting Jeans Meghan Markle Made Famous, and Oprah-Loved Shoes Are on Sale
It's the weekend after Labor Day, and the end-of-season sales are still going strong. That means that if you were too busy on the boat or grilling with family to be on your phone or computer shopping the dozens of Labor Day sales last week, rest assured that the prices we're seeing right now are very comparable (if not better!).
With so many sales happening right now, we decided to hone in on a very manageable three that are 100 percent worth checking out sooner rather than later. So pull out your wishlist and get ready to cross Birkenstocks off of it, because during Gilt's massive Birkenstock sale, you can snag a pair of the celeb-loved, comfy German slides for up to 30 percent off.
If flattering jeans are what you're after, Verishop, another secret fashion destination that's totally underrated, has Meghan Markle-approved denim brand DL1961 on major sale. Look at this pair that's $146 off (what savings!). And if Oprah-loved fashion is what you're after, then it's time to check out Vionic's end-of-season shoe sale stocked with stylish, podiatrist-approved shoes.
Gilt
Ask any fashion insider and they'll probably tell you that their little shopping secret is Gilt, a member-only online destination with thousands of deals so good, you might have to do a double take. Don't get turned off by the "member-only" part, though, because becoming one is free, and as simple as signing up with your email. Every day, new deals drop at Gilt, but the one we're most excited about this weekend is its Birkenstock sale that has so many comfy slides at prices you won't find anywhere else.
- Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $80)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Arizona Oiled Leather Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $135)
- Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $75.99 (orig. $100)
Verishop
Verishop, much like Gilt, is another under-the-radar shopping destination that has it all — and the sale section is not to be missed. Whether you're looking for a new body lotion, a really good pair of jeans, or something unique for your home, you'll find it at Verishop. The best part? Many of the pieces you'll find here are from independent, emerging brands. Right now, we're eyeing all the jeans that are on sale from Meghan Markle-approved DL1961, a brand known for its ultra-flattering denim. Scoop up this red pair just in time for fall, and add in these crisp white sneakers.
- DL1961 Florence Mid Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans, $107 (orig. $179)
- More Than Yesterday Teddy Faux Fur Coat, $87 (orig. $248)
- DL1961 Jerry High Rise Vintage Straight Jeans, $63 (orig. $209)
- Staud Bell Ruched Mini Dress, $108 (orig. $215)
- Axel Arigato Clean 90 Low Top Sneaker, $138 (orig. $230)
Vionic
Comfortable shoes are the foundation of any good footwear lineup, and there's one brand that's been a frontrunner in the comfy-but-stylish shoe market for years: Vionic. The podiatrist-backed label has repeatedly earned a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list, further adding to the buzz, but the fact that so many of the brand's shoes offer unmatched comfort with added arch support and cushioning, and style is already reason enough to grab a pair of two. Right now, savings are up to 40 percent, which means only one thing: Stock up!
- Vionic Simasa Sneaker, $82.99 (orig. $139.95)
- Vionic Aris Lace-Up Sneaker, $76.99 (orig. $129.95)
- Vionic Zana Lizard Print Loafer, $76.99 (orig. $129.95)
- Vionic Demetra Slip-On Sneaker, $77.99 (orig. $129.95)
- Vionic Raina Ankle Boot, $89.99 (orig. $149.95)
