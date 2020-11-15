Where to Buy Warm Face Masks That Will Keep You Cozy All Winter Long

The comfort is in the shape for these cotton masks. The cone design allows for less skin irritation and more breathability, plus the masks come with adjustable ear loops and a nosewire, so anyone can customize the fit to their liking. That nosewire will come in handy come winter, when you can shape the mask around your face so precisely that chilly air and gusts of wind have no chance of entering.

“I really like the adjustable ear loops,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They are comfortable… These masks are a winner.”

Buy It! Society of Threads Cotton Cone Mask, $20 for a 3-pack; amazon.com