Where to Buy Your 2020 Voting Merch - from Designer Tees to Statement-Making Jewelry

With less than three months until the 2020 presidential election, it's more important than ever to register to vote (and to encourage everyone you know to do the same). And some of your favorite fashion brands want to help you spread the word. Levi's, Phenomenal Woman, Naturalizer and many more have unveiled special voting-themed campaigns and merchandise to encourage voter registration and turn-out (click here for everything you need to know about the coronavirus and it's effect on voting). Check out the selection below to get yourself outfitted for going to the polls on November 3 (and to wear every single day until then).

Levi's

In an effort to motivate the 70 million young eligible voters in the United States to register and get to the polls on election day, the beloved denim brand launched a powerful PSA featuring a slew of celebrities and activists.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hailey Baldwin, who first approached the brand with the idea of the PSA, gathered fellow A-listers and activists to star in the video, directed by Oge Egbuonu, set to artist Jazmine Williams’ spoken word poem and featuring photography by Djeneba Aduayom.

13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn and Ross Butler, actor Danny Trejo, musicians Jaden Smith and Miguel, star in the clip, along with researcher and educator Dr. Joy DeGruy, professor and civil leader Dr. Melina Abdullah, scholar and author Dr. Safiya Noble, activist Helen Jones, student activist Kahlila Williams, filmmaker Jon M. Chu, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter youth branch Thandiwe Abdullah, attorney and CEO of IMPACT Strategies Angela Rye and ASL interpreter Rorri Burton.

"This election to me is the most important in my lifetime and I’m at the age now where I truly understand the impact my generation and the next has," Baldwin explained in a press release. "My hope with this call to action is that it would encourage, educate and inspire this next generation to vote in November and to understand why it’s important."

To learn more about the campaign and get your "vote" apparel, visit levi.com/US/en_US/features/itsyourvote.

Phenomenal Woman

Image zoom Meena Harris Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker

In collaboration with Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker, the vintage-inspired tees which feature the words "Votes for Women" are available for pre-order for $35, with all proceeds benefiting the non-profit organization Monumental Women, which will unveil the first-ever statue of women (Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth, and Susan B. Anthony) in Central Park in New York City.

Buy It! Phenomenal Woman "Votes for Women" tee, $35; phenomenalwoman.com

Stella and Bow

Buy It! I am a voter x Stella and Bow necklace, $65; stellaandbow.com

Naturalizer

After you put on your "vote" tee and accessories, one has to have supportive footwear to get to the polls, which is where Naturalizer comes in. The footwear line teamed with Rebecca Lee Funk, founder of the activist network The Outrage, on a limited-edition boot with the word "Vote" spelled across the toes (designed by artist Kiersten Essenpreis).

"These boots represent all the ways we’re marching in the footsteps of the women before us, with the women beside us, and for the future rights of all women,” says Rebecca Lee Funk.

Celebs including signer Camila Cabello and actress Yvette Nicole Brown have already shared a pic of their pair and you can get yours at naturalizer.com and The-Outrage.com.