5 Christmas Sweaters That Are So Ugly, They're So Good

Christine Whitney
November 09, 2018 05:23 PM
It’s one of the most hallowed holiday traditions — the ugly sweater contest. An entertainment staple at seasonal soirées (especially the office party), it’s an opportunity to take yourself and your esteemed colleagues a little — or a lot — less seriously. This year, we’re getting into the spirit of the thing and embracing the appeal of the ugly Christmas sweater.

There’s already so many ridiculous ones available to shop on stores like Amazon, Walmart, and Zappos (like this one if you really, really love cats, this one if you want a sweater with Santa flying a unicorn, and this one if you want to dress up as a giant present like the gift you are). There’s even ugly Christmas sweaters for dogs — how amazing is this one?!

We’ve taken it upon ourselves to round up five of the craziest (yet cute) specimens we could find, for your party pleasure, so you can finally win that ugly sweater contest. Scroll down to enjoy and happy shopping!

Best Santa’s Helper

Walmart

Nobody puts this elf on a shelf!

Buy It! No Boundaries Junior’s Holiday Christmas Pullover Hoodie Sweater, $14.96; walmart.com

 

Best Fashion-Meets-Function

Macys

This size-inclusive number comes with a handy cell phone pocket on the front. And it’s nothing if not festive!

Buy It! Planet Gold Plus Size Embellished Holiday Sweater, $21.50 (orig. $54); macys.com

 

Best for Blending In with the Tree

 

Zappos

Whoopi Goldberg has come up with a line of dedicated ugly sweaters for this oh-so-special time of year. Out of all her offerings, this one might take the cake.

Buy It! Whoopi Christmas Tree Skirt Sweater, $129; zappos.com

 

Best for Lighting Up a Room

Amazon

LED lights? Check. Holiday tableaux? Check. In short, this one’s a classic.

Buy It! Ugly Christmas Sweater Patchwork Light-up Sweater, $21.99; amazon.com

Best for Couples

Asos

All ugly sweaters require a certain level of commitment. This one just takes it a step further.

Buy It! Boohoo Santa and Elf Two Person Holiday Sweater in Multi, $44; asos.com

