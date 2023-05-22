7 Beauty Trends to Get You Summer-Ready

Published on May 22, 2023
summer beauty
01 of 07

Scented Self-Tanners

summer beauty

One of the telltale signs that you're rocking a faux glow is that distinct smell (you know the one) caused by the chemical reaction your skin has to the active self-tan ingredient DHA. These new fragrant options totally mask that and also blend easily.

Watermelon-Scented Body Lotion

Buy It! St. Tropez Gradual Tan Watermelon Firming Body Lotion, $29; ulta.com

Coconut-Scented Face Lotion

Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Facial Water Mist, $15; lorealparisusa.com

02 of 07

Smart Lip Balms

summer beauty

The season's best balms go beyond hydration. Estée Lauder's six new tints also plump and have buildable coverage. And celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg created a hyaluronic-acid-infused option with a glossy finish—Kaley Cuoco inspired the shade The Pink One, pictured.

Buy It! Jamie Makeup Bloss, $26; jamiemakeup.com

Buy It! Esteé Lauder Pure Color Revitalizing Crystal Balm, $33; esteelauder.com

03 of 07

Blendable SPF

summer beauty

Winnie Harlow, Naomi Osaka and Venus Williams were tired of sunscreen leaving an unsightly cast, so they created sunscreens that disappear into skin.

Winnie Harlow's Cay Skin

The model's pearlescent formula leaves a luminous finish.

Buy It! Face Lotion SPF 45, $32; cayskin.com

Venus Williams's EleVen

The legendary athlete's formula is water-and sweat-resistant.

Buy It! Body Lotion SPF 50, $38; elevenbyvenuswilliams.com

Naomi Osaka's Kinlò

The tennis champ's travel-friendly stick is a must for touch-ups.

Buy It! Sunscreen Stick SPF 30, $12; kinlo.com

04 of 07

Vacation-Inspired Fragrances

summer beauty

These scents will transport you—even if you're stuck in the office.

Fruity

Buy It! Ellis Brooklyn Sun Fruit EdP, $108 for 50 ml; ellisbrooklyn.com

Citrusy

Buy It! Jo Malone London Nashi Blossom Cologne, $158 for 100 ml; jomalone.com

Fresh

Buy It! Summer Hours Le Week End, $120 for 50 ml; summer- hours.com

05 of 07

Acne-Preventing Primer

summer beauty

This new solution for keeping breakouts at bay is a salicylic acid primer that blurs imperfections and treats skin. Wear it alone or under foundation.

Buy It! Jori Acne & Oil Control Primer, $70; joriskincare.com

06 of 07

Dewy Skin

summer beauty

This summer, it's about a subtle glow — not shimmer. Tap a translucent highlighter on your cheeks, and remember: Less is more.

Buy It! Makeup by Mario Master Secret Glow Highlighter, $22; sephora.com

07 of 07

Next-Level Sweat Protection

summer beauty

When the heat is on, these formulas do more than keep you just odor-free.

Dove

Its glycerin locks in moisture to improve skin's texture.

Buy It! Ultimate Antiperspirant, $14 for two; amazon.com

Nécessaire

Contains alpha hydroxy acids to minimize discoloration.

Buy It! The Deodorant Gel, $15; necessaire.com

Kosasport

This serum's cooling roller ball soothes on contact.

Buy It! Chemistry AHA Deodorant, $16; kosas.com

