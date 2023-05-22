Lifestyle Style 7 Beauty Trends to Get You Summer-Ready These easy upgrades will have you looking and feeling gorgeous from head to toe By Jackie Fields Jackie Fields Instagram Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 22, 2023 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 07 Scented Self-Tanners One of the telltale signs that you're rocking a faux glow is that distinct smell (you know the one) caused by the chemical reaction your skin has to the active self-tan ingredient DHA. These new fragrant options totally mask that and also blend easily. Watermelon-Scented Body Lotion Buy It! St. Tropez Gradual Tan Watermelon Firming Body Lotion, $29; ulta.com Coconut-Scented Face Lotion Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Facial Water Mist, $15; lorealparisusa.com 02 of 07 Smart Lip Balms The season's best balms go beyond hydration. Estée Lauder's six new tints also plump and have buildable coverage. And celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg created a hyaluronic-acid-infused option with a glossy finish—Kaley Cuoco inspired the shade The Pink One, pictured. Buy It! Jamie Makeup Bloss, $26; jamiemakeup.com Buy It! Esteé Lauder Pure Color Revitalizing Crystal Balm, $33; esteelauder.com 03 of 07 Blendable SPF Winnie Harlow, Naomi Osaka and Venus Williams were tired of sunscreen leaving an unsightly cast, so they created sunscreens that disappear into skin. Winnie Harlow's Cay Skin The model's pearlescent formula leaves a luminous finish. Buy It! Face Lotion SPF 45, $32; cayskin.com Venus Williams's EleVen The legendary athlete's formula is water-and sweat-resistant. Buy It! Body Lotion SPF 50, $38; elevenbyvenuswilliams.com Naomi Osaka's Kinlò The tennis champ's travel-friendly stick is a must for touch-ups. Buy It! Sunscreen Stick SPF 30, $12; kinlo.com 04 of 07 Vacation-Inspired Fragrances These scents will transport you—even if you're stuck in the office. Fruity Buy It! Ellis Brooklyn Sun Fruit EdP, $108 for 50 ml; ellisbrooklyn.com Citrusy Buy It! Jo Malone London Nashi Blossom Cologne, $158 for 100 ml; jomalone.com Fresh Buy It! Summer Hours Le Week End, $120 for 50 ml; summer- hours.com 05 of 07 Acne-Preventing Primer This new solution for keeping breakouts at bay is a salicylic acid primer that blurs imperfections and treats skin. Wear it alone or under foundation. Buy It! Jori Acne & Oil Control Primer, $70; joriskincare.com 06 of 07 Dewy Skin This summer, it's about a subtle glow — not shimmer. Tap a translucent highlighter on your cheeks, and remember: Less is more. Buy It! Makeup by Mario Master Secret Glow Highlighter, $22; sephora.com 07 of 07 Next-Level Sweat Protection When the heat is on, these formulas do more than keep you just odor-free. Dove Its glycerin locks in moisture to improve skin's texture. Buy It! Ultimate Antiperspirant, $14 for two; amazon.com Nécessaire Contains alpha hydroxy acids to minimize discoloration. Buy It! The Deodorant Gel, $15; necessaire.com Kosasport This serum's cooling roller ball soothes on contact. Buy It! Chemistry AHA Deodorant, $16; kosas.com