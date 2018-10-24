How to Shop an Outlet Store Like a Pro

Forget apple picking, pumpkin spice and football. Fall is really for outlet shopping. The crisp autumn air provides the perfect conditions for a serious day of bargain hunting — but how to you know if you’re really getting a deal? What’s the best day to shop the sales? How do you know if the price you’re paying is actually marked down from the retail value? We asked the sales associates at Manchester Designer Outlets in Manchester, Vermont for their insider tips and tricks so you can score something you love at an incredible price. And since outlet shopping is one of our favorite (year-round) activities, we added a bunch of our own pointers to save you time, effort and lots of cash!

Do your research.

Any experienced outlet goer will tell you that shopping at an outlet store doesn’t automatically mean you’re getting a deal. You need to do a little homework and go in prepared.

First, make a list of the stores you’re interested in hitting up. Next, familiarize yourself with how much their pieces cost at retail. That way, you know what’s a legitimate markdown and what’s not since the wording on outlet tags can be a little murky (for example: “original price” is not the same thing as “retail value”). Also, keep in mind that many brands create merchandise specifically for their outlet and factory stores. That’s not necessarily a bad thing (it’s all brand-new as opposed to merchandise that’s been hauled from multiple locations and possibly returned and damaged in between), but you’re not getting the same fabric and construction you would at the brand’s regular stores.

When in doubt, “talk with the sales people,” says Audrey Pietrucha at the Le Creuset store. “We have been really well trained to know the merchandise, and if you are looking for something specific, it is likely that we can find exactly what you need and answer any questions.”

Time it right.

As with most popular shopping destinations, you’re best bet it to arrive early or late to avoid dressing room lines. And each store receives their new merchandise on different days, so it’s smart to ask so you can plan around that. For example, the Polo Ralph Lauren store gets deliveries daily, but according to sales associate Donna Ross, most of their promotions and markdowns take place on Wednesdays, specifically in the morning. If you’re shopping on a weekend, check the outlet’s Facebook page for special events like “Style Saturdays” at Manchester, which features workshops with guest experts and more.

Become a VIP.

Most outlets have VIP clubs that offer additional store savings to members, so it’s worth signing up to score special promotions. “Before you go shopping, always check your email for coupons,” advises Hannah Towsley at the Vineyard Vines store. You should also stop at the outlet’s welcome center.

Be Decisive.

Unlike online shopping where you can fill your cart with loads of stuff then ponder over each piece for days or even weeks, outlet shopping is a now or never proposition. “If a salesperson is saying the deal is phenomenal, and it is something you really love, don’t let the opportunity pass you by,” warns Amy McCooey of the Tumi store. “The products change with the seasons, and if you let something go, who knows when you’ll have another chance to buy it on sale.”

Now that you know the insider tricks to scoring the best product, be sure to read PeopleStyle editors’ advice for stress-free shopping.

“Since you have to travel a significant distance to get to most outlets, you feel compelled to buy something to justify the trip. But if you don’t see something you absolutely must have, walk away. Otherwise, you might end up purchasing a sequined evening gown that will hang in your closet, unworn, for five years. (True story!)” — Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director

“Eat a big breakfast before you go. Nothing is worse than wasting precious shopping time standing in long lines at the food court. Instead, go to the nearest diner nearby to fuel up before you shop.” — Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer

“I’ve spent hours at the outlets and not even realized it. By the time I look at my watch I’m starving. A granola bar has come in really handy – don’t leave home without some snacks in your purse.” — Sharon Clott Kanter, Deputy Style Director

“Shop as a team. Take turns waiting in line while the other person shops — and share what you’re looking for in case someone else spots it for you! There’s a lot to look at and sometimes you spot things for others they might have missed and vise versa.” — Sarah Ball, Market Editor

“It’s easy to get overwhelmed by a big store directory, so pick up to five favorite stores and stick to those. You’ll spend time there — and then you’ll know when to quit!“ — Sharon Kanter

“Park near the restrooms. After a long car ride, the last thing you’ll want to do is circle the property looking for one.” — Colleen Kratofil

“Give each piece a thorough inspection, especially when shopping at department store outlets where the merchandise is a season or two old. Check for any marks, ripped seams, holes, etc. And if there’s elastic in the garment, stretch it to make sure it doesn’t sound like its tearing.” — Sarah Ball

“Outlets notoriously have off-season looks, so if you buy something super trendy, it’s probably not trendy anymore. Instead, use outlet shopping as an opportunity to stock up on basics.” — Sharon Kanter

“Leave your coat in the car. Instead, dress in thin layers and bring a hat and gloves. You’ll stay warm but you won’t break a sweat while you’re running in and out of the stores.” — Andrea Lavinthal