Amazon Prime Day Is Finally Here! Here's What to Buy for Less Than $25

Score some of Amazon Prime Day’s best deals for pocket change

By Rebecca Carhart
July 15, 2019 01:31 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether it’s Meghan Markle buying these $8 cleansing cloths in bulk or Khloé Kardashian stocking her kitchen with these affordable containers, it seems even celebrities love a good bargain just as much as the rest of us. If you’re looking to score some affordable finds of your own (including the celeb-loved ones above), we suggest heading over to Amazon ASAP.  

The mega-retailer is already one of our favorite places to score deals on fashion, electronics, beauty, furniture, and more, but Amazon Prime Day, its biggest shopping event of the year, is finally here — meaning you can shop the company’s best-selling items for a fraction of the cost. While many customers take the sale as an opportunity to score big-ticket items like TV’s at reduced prices, we can’t help but also love to shop smaller products like beauty products and small appliances for dirt cheap. 

In fact, some of our favorite Prime Day finds so far have been products that are on sale for less than $25 — meaning we can shop multiple items at once. From an Echo Dot that is discounted 56 percent off to a Calvin Klein bra that’s on sale for only $12.59, these savings are not to be missed. The deals are only good for 48 hours, or while supplies last, so if you want to save big on these cool finds, you’ll have to act fast!

Buy It! Echo Dot Smart Speaker, $22 (was $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum, $19.89 (was $35.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Button Down Shirt, $20.30 (was $29); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Fire TV Stick 4K With Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99 (was $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! AmazonBasics Microfiber Full Size Sheet Set, $12.59 (was $17.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Find Women’s Slouchy Joggers, $17.50 (was $25); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Armani Exchange AX4059S Sunglasses, $21 (was $30); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Philips Hue LED Smart Light Bulbs, $20.99 (was $29.99); amazon.com

 

Buy It! Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette, $12.59 (was $28); amazon.com

Buy It! Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $9.89 (was $14.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! AmazonBasics PL9 Thermal Laminator, $15.39 (was $21.99); amazon.com

