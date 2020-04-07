Image zoom Target

If you thought you needed to spend big bucks on loungewear now that it’s not just a trend but the uniform of 2020, let us show you the more affordable light. Trendy, comfortable, high-quality loungewear does not have to be costly. In fact, one of our favorite places to shop for comfortable clothes suitable for quick stints in public is none other than Target.

If you scroll through the digital catalog of Target loungewear, you’ll spot en vogue touches like tie-dye and animal-print patterns as well as lines from popular sporty brands, like C9 Champion, sold exclusively at Target. Several pricey brands have more affordable lines you may not have known about, too, like Assets by Spanx, which are also available at Target. And Target even has a slew of its own comfy clothing brands that provide more around-the-house outfit options, including activewear line JoyLab, intimates and loungewear label Colsie, and Stars Above, a brand with an impressive offering of matching pajama sets.

Loungewear and Activewear Brands at Target

However you WFH — be it in pajamas all day every day or athleisure items that encourage a bit of activity (but not jeans, no never) — Target’s selection of loungewear will help you achieve the look and, more importantly, feel you’re after.

Shop our favorite comfy joggers, matching loungewear sets, silky pajama shorts, lounge leggings (yes, that’s a thing), soft oversized tees, $3 tank tops, and more below — all for under $35. A lot of these items have multiple colors and patterns available on Target’s site, so make sure to click over if you love the style but aren’t sure about the hue we’re showing.

Assets by Spanx Seamless Slimming Leggings

Buy It! Assets by Spanx Women’s Seamless Slimming Leggings, $28; target.com

Stars Above Perfectly Cozy Wide Leg Lounge Pants

Buy It! Women’s Perfectly Cozy Wide Leg Lounge Pants, $19.99; target.com

Colsie Leopard Print Lounge Shorts

Buy It! Collie Women’s Leopard Print Lounge Shorts, $15; target.com

Wild Fable High-Rise Liquid Bike Shorts

Buy It! Wild Fable Women’s High-Rise Liquid Bike Shorts, $12; target.com

Wild Fable Cropped Cami

Buy It! Wild Fable Women’s Cropped Cami, $3; target.com

All in Motion Women’s Stretch Woven Cargo Joggers

Buy It! All in Motion Women’s Stretch Woven Cargo Joggers, $30; target.com

Wild Fable Camo Print High-Rise Leggings

Buy It! Wild Fable Women’s Camo Print High-Rise Leggings, $14; target.com

Universal Thread Crewneck Sweatshirt

Buy It! Universal Thread Women’s Crewneck Sweatshirt, $20; target.com

A New Day Crewneck Pullover

Buy It! A New Day Women’s Crewneck Pullover, $15 (orig. $24.99); target.com

JoyLab Slounge Trousers

Buy It! JoyLab Women’s Slounge Trousers; $30; target.com

A New Day High Waist Moto Leggings

Buy It! A New Day Women’s High Waist Moto Leggings, $18; target.com

Mad Engine Butterfly Print and Head Band 3-Piece Pajama Set

Buy It! Mad Engine Women’s Butterfly Print and Head Band 3-Piece Pajama Set, $20.49; target.com

JoyLab High-Waisted Stretch Woven Pants

Buy It! JoyLab Women’s High-Waisted Stretch Woven Pants, $34.99; target.com

Stars Above 3-Piece Satin Notch Collar Pajama Set

Buy It! Stars Above Women’s 3 Piece Satin Notch Collar Pajama Set, $24.99; target.com

