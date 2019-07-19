9 Flattering Swimsuits That Are Majorly Marked Down for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Score these stylish suits for a fraction of the price — including brands like Tory Burch and Madewell!

By Rebecca Carhart
July 19, 2019 12:39 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Attention, shoppers! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has finally begun, which means now is the time to score those pieces you’ve been eyeing for a fraction of their original prices. Everything from handbags and outerwear to shoes and luggage is majorly marked down right now, but some of the best deals we’ve seen so far have been on stylish swimsuits. 

You can snag this chic Tory Burch One-Piece for over $90 off or save more than $60 on this Solid & Striped bikini set. With so many suits currently on sale at the beloved retailer, it can be overwhelming to sort through them all — so we did the hard work for you and combed through hundreds of options to find nine of the cutest discounted styles you can purchase now. 

Just remember, the deals are only good until August 4 (or while supplies last). So if you want to score these flattering swimsuits at such a steep discount, we suggest adding them to your shopping cart ASAP!

Buy It! Topshop Plunge One-Piece, $36 (orig. $52); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Robin Piccone Luca Belted One-Piece, $94.80 (orig. $158); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Miraclesuit Pinup Tie Front One-Piece, $106.80 (orig. $178); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Isabella Rose Home Lace Bikini Top, $40.80 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com and Bikini Bottom, $34.80 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Madewell Second Wave Straight One-Piece, $41.70 ($69.50); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Solid & Striped The Tati Grass Bandeau Bikini Top, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com and Bikini Bottom, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Tory Burch Stripe Clip Tank One-Piece, $136.80 (orig. $228); nordstrom.com

Buy It! L Space Gemma Ribbed Bikini Top, $55.20 (orig. $92); nordstrom.com and Bikini Bottom, $59.40 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Ribbed One-Shoulder Swimsuit, $25.99 (orig. $52); nordstrom.com

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.