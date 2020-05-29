6 Incredible Swimsuit Deals to Shop This Weekend — Including Jessica Alba’s Bikini for Less than $50

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If your summer plans include sunbathing by the inflatable pool in your backyard, you’ll definitely want to stock up on some cute swimsuits for your stay-at-home selfies. And lucky for us, tons of retailers have slashed the prices on swimwear to celebrate the warm weather’s arrival.

To help you get the best deals, we rounded six places you can shop swimsuits on sale this weekend. We’ve found everything from flattering one-pieces to cheeky animal-print bikinis majorly marked down on Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and more.

Best Swimsuits Deals to Shop This Weekend:

Keep scrolling to learn more about the swimsuit savings you can score this weekend, so you can start your summer off in the best way possible.

Amazon

While most of the swimsuits on Amazon are already very affordable, we discovered that you can save a couple extra bucks on this highly raved-about one-piece swimsuit. It has a deep-V neckline and an ultra-flattering silhouette that reviewers love. “This suit fits like a dream and makes everything pop,” one wrote. You can snag it for as a little as $30 right now.

Buy It! Cupshe Women's Falbala One Piece Swimsuit Deep V Neck Monokini Swimsuit, $29.99–$32.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Nordstrom

The beloved department store has over 5,000 swimsuit styles for up to 70 percent off in its clearance section — but styles and sizes are selling out fast. Our pick from the sale? This bronze snake print bikini from Billabong’s collab with lifestyle blogger Julie Sariñana.

Buy It! Billabong x Sincerely Jules Over the Sun Maui Bikini Bottoms, $49.46 (orig. $65.95); nordstrom.com; Billabong x Sincerely Jules Over the Sun Twist Bandeau Bikini Top, $52.46 (orig. $69.95); nordstrom.com

Anthropologie

For a limited time, Anthropologie is offering 30 percent off its entire selection of boho-chic swimwear and cover-ups. The discount is applied automatically, so there’s no need to worry about entering a promo code at checkout. We’re eyeing this teal, belted one-piece that has a unique textured finish — it’s currently $51 off.

Buy It! Tavik Cindy Textured One-Piece Swimsuit, $119 (orig. $170); anthropologie.com

Madewell

The Meghan Markle-loved brand has summer essentials starting at $25, including tons of its cutest swimwear for up to 50 percent off. The sale features one of it’s best-selling swimsuits that has a square-neckline and a “flattering, legs-for-days cut.” It’s available in sizes XXS to 3X for almost half-off right now.

Buy It! Madewell Second Wave Square-Neck Tank One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.50 (orig. $69.50); madewell.com

Old Navy

If you’ve ever shopped at Old Navy, you know it already offers a slew of budget-friendly basics. But for a limited time, you can snag its swimsuits for 50 percent off. Yes, we’re serious! There are 100+ colorfully printed bikinis, tankis, and one-piece suits included in this sale, but the one we’re most excited about is this Baywatch-red two-piece that has a twist-front top and hipster bottoms.

Buy It! Twist-Front Tankini Swim Top for Women, $17.50 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com; Low-Rise Hipster Swim Bottoms for Women, $10 (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.com

Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Keyhole Bandeau Bikini Top, $29.96 (orig. $39.95); ae.com; Aerie Knot Bikini Bottom, $22.46 (orig. $29.95); ae.com