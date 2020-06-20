9 Swimsuit Brands Stylish Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In case you couldn’t feel it in the air, swimsuit season is upon us, folks. Your pool and beach days may look a little different this year, but it’s still time to break out the stringy bikinis and sleek one-pieces — just check out your favorite celebrities’ Instagram accounts. Even though travel’s not an option for most people this year, that hasn’t stopped celebs from rocking stylish swimsuits to lounge outdoors or hang out by their backyard pools.

And while fame and fortune can surely make it easier to collect an impressive swimsuit wardrobe, there are certain swimwear labels stars keep coming back to that are actually accessible for the rest of us. So take a piece of style advice from A-listers like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Lili Reinhart, Olivia Culpo, Jennifer Lopez, and Bella Hadid and check out some of their go-to suits, below.

Take your pick from the 9 best celebrity-approved swimsuit brands — all available to shop online — so you can get your new suit just in time for summer.

Frankies Bikinis

If you see A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, or Kylie Jenner in a bikini, there’s a very good chance it’s from Frankies Bikinis. The Los Angeles-based brand, founded by Francesca Aiello, draws its inspiration from Malibu and specializes in sexy, stringy bikinis that celebrities and influencers flock to. If you’re looking for a little more coverage, the brand also makes one-pieces that are just as good as their teenie weenie counterparts.

Solid & Striped

Even if you’re not familiar with the brand name, you’ve probably seen Solid & Striped swimsuits on some of Hollywood’s finest. Known for its, well, striped one-pieces that quickly skyrocketed to fame, the brand’s retro vibes have won over everyone from Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift to Lili Reinhart and Hailey Bieber. Now, Solid & Striped has grown in popularity so much that it decided to launch suncare products last year, which are just as chic as the bikinis and one-pieces themselves.

Marysia Swim

You can spot a Marysia swimsuit from across the beach pretty quickly thanks to the brand’s signature scalloped edging and soft, Italian fabric featured on many of its most popular styles. Celebrities like Tia Mowry (and her daughter) and January Jones are often spotted sporting the stylish swimsuit brand on their Instagram accounts.

PrettyLittleThing

What celebrity hasn’t snapped an Instagram selfie wearing a PrettyLittleThing swimsuit by now? Fans of the brand include Larsa Pippen, Kylie Jenner, and Ashanti, just to name a few. While some of the brand’s bikinis might be more photo-friendly than they are swim-friendly, they’re still perfect for tanning in the backyard or pairing with some denim shorts and a linen button-down shirt for a picnic.

Swimsuitsforall

True to its name, Swimsuitsforall creates some of the most inclusive swimsuits in the fashion industry, offering its wide range of bikinis, tankinis, and one-pieces in different prints, colors, and fabrics. The brand is also known for collaborating with body positive celebrities and influencers on their own collections, including Gabifresh and Ashley Graham (who’s swoon-worthy line with the brand is linked here). All of the fun suits are available in sizes 4 to 26.

ACACIA

Acacia describes itself as a brand that creates “low-cut Italian bikinis and the classic Brazilian fit.” Sounds like the best of both worlds, right? Celebrities seem to think so. Gabrielle Union and Brooke Burke are just a couple of Hollywood stars who have been spotted wearing the brand’s beautiful yet simple designs. Acacia makes gorgeous cover-ups, too, so you might have trouble deciding whether you want to show off your cover-up or your bikini underneath.

Onia

Nina Dobrev, Eva Longoria, Sophie Turner, and Olivia Culpo have at least one thing in common — they all love Onia’s swimsuits and have been seen wearing the brand’s playful printed pieces on beaches and at pools around the world. The brand prides itself on creating easy-to-throw-on swimsuits and loungewear that is perfect to wear while travelling from one faraway place to the next (as celebs do). While you might not be able to jet-set off to anywhere exotic in the near future, that shouldn’t stop you from scooping up one of its adorable swimsuits.

Mikoh

Can’t go on that tropical vacation you had your heart set on this year? Don’t stress, because you can channel those same relaxed island vibes with a swimsuit from Mikoh, a brand beloved by models, celebs, and influencers alike. Founded by sisters Oleema and Kalana Miller, the brand’s most noteworthy fans include Winnie Harlow and Molly Sims. From the unique cuts to the bright colors to the top-quality fabrics, Mikoh’s suits stay on top of the latest trends without compromising quality.

Andie Swim

Andie Swim hasn’t been around for that long, but in its short existence, it’s garnered the attention of celebrities like Lena Dunham and Demi Moore (who is also an investor). The concept behind Andie, plus its inclusive and diverse inventory, is likely why it’s become such a hit. While you can’t go into a store to physically try the swimsuits on, returns and exchanges are 100 percent free, so the online brand encourages its customers to order a few different styles, sizes, and colors. This way, it’s easy to find a suit that you love (and send back anything you don’t!). Andie Swim’s sleek, celeb-approved one-pieces are some of it’s best-selling styles, presumably because they’re super flattering on all shapes and sizes.