Nordstrom Has Over 1,000 Cozy Sweaters on Sale — and These Are the 6 We’re Shopping

Sweaters: They're cozy, warm, and an essential item for any cold-weather wardrobe, meaning you can never have enough of them. So, when it comes to stocking up on the cutest knits, there's one place we turn to first — Nordstrom.
Nordstrom is a go-to for shoppers everywhere thanks to its huge selection of brand names, designer collections, and on-trend styles. Another reason Nordies fans love shopping at the department store so much? Its incredible prices and epic sales. And right now, you can find thousands of the season's trendiest styles on markdown — including a plethora of comfy and fashionable knits.
Whether you're in the market for an oversized sweater to wear with leggings while lounging at home (we love this ultra-popular Free People tunic style that's 46 percent off) or a luxuriously soft cashmere number to wrap yourself in on an especially cold day (this one from Halogen is on sale for only $49), Nordstrom's selection of discounted sweaters is practically unparalleled. In fact, shoppers can currently choose from over 1,100 cute and comfortable knits, all on sale for up to 80 percent off.
With so many amazing sweater styles to choose from, figuring out which ones to scoop up first can be tough. To help, we've picked out six of our top knits that we can't wait to add to our shopping carts. The only catch? You'll have to act fast — like most items that go on sale at Nordstrom, sizes are already selling out quickly.
We're not missing the chance to purchase this Leith longline cardigan sweater with a pretty shawl collar for $40 or this space-dyed puff-sleeve style from Madewell on sale for $30 — and you shouldn't either. Scroll down to shop these and more of our favorite sweaters on sale at Nordstrom before they're gone.
Buy It! Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic, $79.90 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Halogen Crewneck Cashmere Sweater, $48.90 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
Buy It! ASTR the Label Pleated Wrap Front Sweater, $35.75 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Eaton Space Dye Puff Sleeve Sweater, $30 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Leith Cozy Long Cardigan, $39.90 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Socialite V-Neck Top, $24.90 (orig. $35): nordstrom.com
