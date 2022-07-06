Seven New Sunscreens to Protect Your Skin This Summer

By Jackie Fields July 06, 2022 12:37 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 8

Sunscreen 101 With Dr. Anthony Rossi Jr.

Whether you spray, slather or swipe on your favorite sunscreen formula, there are a few things you need to remember about SPF to maximize its effectiveness, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anthony Rossi Jr., from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan. 

First up: "UV exposure increases during the sunnier months of the year, so it's important to wear sunscreen throughout the day, regardless of skin melanin, to prevent burning and hyperpigmentation."

While it might be tempting to reapply outside, keep in mind that when your skin needs a re-up of SPF is also when it's most vulnerable. Instead, apply indoors and wait 30 minutes to give it enough time to fully adhere to the skin.

Another must is doubling up, by wearing UPF clothing and hats to protect yourself from excessive UV exposure. Darker colors and tighter weaves give better protection, the expert says.

Rossi adds that if you're prone to UV-induced hyperpigmentation, using certain ingredients, such as lactic acid, can help improve skin tone. (Rossi's own skin care line has a lactic acid product called The Solution.) Lactic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid that increases skin cell turnover to refine the skin's texture. It's more hydrating than other chemical exfoliants, so won't leave you irritated.

Of course, check with your dermatologist to be sure you've got the right SPF formula for you — then check out some of our fave new formulas for 2022 to ensure you have nothing but fun in the sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Face Serum

It's so hydrating, you don't need a separate moisturizer.

Buy It! Naked Sundays Clear Glow Radiant Sunscreen Serum, $42; nakedsundays.com

3 of 8

Face Primer

Wear alone or under makeup to mattify skin and minimize the look of pores.

Buy It! Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free Sunscreen, $35; shiseido.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 8

Face and Body! Lotion

This fragrance- and oil-free mineral find won't irritate sensitive skin.

Buy It! Eucerin Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, $18; cvs.com

Advertisement

5 of 8

Face and Body Spray

This clear, continuous mist was developed to protect skin during the sweatiest of activities.

Buy It! Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Spray, $9; target.com

6 of 8

Body Gradual Tanner

The only safe tan is the one that comes from a bottle, and this formula gives natural results with the benefit of SPF 45.

Buy It! Coppertone Glow Protect & Tan Lotion, $9; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 8

Roll-On

Sunscreen application can be tedious and messy. This helps speed up the process.

Buy It! Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Roll-On Lotion, $15; sunbum.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 8

Stick

Throw this sheer solid in your bag for fuss-free touch-ups.

Buy It! Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face & Body Mineral Sunscreen Stick, $18; neutrogena.com

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jackie Fields