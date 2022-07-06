Seven New Sunscreens to Protect Your Skin This Summer

Whether you spray, slather or swipe on your favorite sunscreen formula, there are a few things you need to remember about SPF to maximize its effectiveness, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anthony Rossi Jr., from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan.

First up: "UV exposure increases during the sunnier months of the year, so it's important to wear sunscreen throughout the day, regardless of skin melanin, to prevent burning and hyperpigmentation."

While it might be tempting to reapply outside, keep in mind that when your skin needs a re-up of SPF is also when it's most vulnerable. Instead, apply indoors and wait 30 minutes to give it enough time to fully adhere to the skin.

Another must is doubling up, by wearing UPF clothing and hats to protect yourself from excessive UV exposure. Darker colors and tighter weaves give better protection, the expert says.

Rossi adds that if you're prone to UV-induced hyperpigmentation, using certain ingredients, such as lactic acid, can help improve skin tone. (Rossi's own skin care line has a lactic acid product called The Solution.) Lactic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid that increases skin cell turnover to refine the skin's texture. It's more hydrating than other chemical exfoliants, so won't leave you irritated.

Of course, check with your dermatologist to be sure you've got the right SPF formula for you — then check out some of our fave new formulas for 2022 to ensure you have nothing but fun in the sun.