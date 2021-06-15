The Best Sunscreens to Stock Up on for Summer
Check out six new formulas to protect from head-to-toe, plus dermatologist tips for how to apply it right
Here Comes the Sun!
Just in time for some outdoor fun, New York City dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner shares his sun protection tips:
Start with Antioxidants: An SPF of 30 blocks 97 percent of harmful rays, but not all. Start with a vitamin-C serum to help neutralize damaging free radicals that do penetrate.
Check the Expiration Date: Like food, sunscreens spoil too, so toss any that are past their prime. (If a bottle lasts more than one season, it's a sign you're not using enough!)
Make It Routine: Putting your sunscreen next to your toothpaste increases usage by 20 percent, studies show. And set a reminder on your phone to reapply every two hours.
Read on for new formulas to stock up on during your next drugstore run.
Daily Moisturizer
This sunscreen also hydrates skin thanks to two tried-and-true skincare ingredients: hyaluronic acid and glycerin.
Buy It! La Roche-Posay Anthelios HA Mineral Moisturizer SPF 30, $35; laroche-posay.us
Face Sunscreen
This plant-based formula is packed with soothing aloe-leaf juice.
Buy It! Australian Gold Face Lotion SPF 50, $11; australiangold.com
Lip Balm
This sheer stick is made with avocado, olive and shea butters to keep lips feeling silky.
Buy It! MDSolarSciences Lip Balm SPF 30, $20; mdsolarsciences.com
Body Lotion
The lightweight formula absorbs quickly and is sweat-resistant.
Buy It! Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense SPF 30, $17.50; neutrogena.com
Body Oil
This nongreasy mist blocks the sun's rays and makes skin look radiant.
Buy It! Hawaiian Tropic Weightless Oil SPF 30, $11; hawaiiantropic.com
Stick
The no-mess, no-fuss solid is so light it's like you're not wearing it.
Buy It! Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50, $29; ulta.com