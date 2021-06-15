The Best Sunscreens to Stock Up on for Summer

Just in time for some outdoor fun, New York City dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner shares his sun protection tips:

Start with Antioxidants: An SPF of 30 blocks 97 percent of harmful rays, but not all. Start with a vitamin-C serum to help neutralize damaging free radicals that do penetrate.

Check the Expiration Date: Like food, sunscreens spoil too, so toss any that are past their prime. (If a bottle lasts more than one season, it's a sign you're not using enough!)

Make It Routine: Putting your sunscreen next to your toothpaste increases usage by 20 percent, studies show. And set a reminder on your phone to reapply every two hours.

Read on for new formulas to stock up on during your next drugstore run.