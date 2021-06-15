The Best Sunscreens to Stock Up on for Summer

Check out six new formulas to protect from head-to-toe, plus dermatologist tips for how to apply it right

By Jackie Fields
June 15, 2021 05:04 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

1 of 7

Here Comes the Sun!

Just in time for some outdoor fun, New York City dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner shares his sun protection tips:

Start with Antioxidants: An SPF of 30 blocks 97 percent of harmful rays, but not all. Start with a vitamin-C serum to help neutralize damaging free radicals that do penetrate.

Check the Expiration Date: Like food, sunscreens spoil too, so toss any that are past their prime. (If a bottle lasts more than one season, it's a sign you're not using enough!)

Make It Routine: Putting your sunscreen next to your toothpaste increases usage by 20 percent, studies show. And set a reminder on your phone to reapply every two hours.

Read on for new formulas to stock up on during your next drugstore run.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Daily Moisturizer

This sunscreen also hydrates skin thanks to two tried-and-true skincare ingredients: hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

Buy It! La Roche-Posay Anthelios HA Mineral Moisturizer SPF 30, $35; laroche-posay.us

3 of 7

Face Sunscreen

This plant-based formula is packed with soothing aloe-leaf juice.

Buy It! Australian Gold Face Lotion SPF 50, $11; australiangold.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Lip Balm

This sheer stick is made with avocado, olive and shea butters to keep lips feeling silky.

Buy It! MDSolarSciences Lip Balm SPF 30, $20; mdsolarsciences.com

Advertisement

5 of 7

Body Lotion

The lightweight formula absorbs quickly and is sweat-resistant.

Buy It! Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense SPF 30, $17.50; neutrogena.com

6 of 7

Body Oil

This nongreasy mist blocks the sun's rays and makes skin look radiant.

Buy It! Hawaiian Tropic Weightless Oil SPF 30, $11; hawaiiantropic.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 7

Stick

The no-mess, no-fuss solid is so light it's like you're not wearing it.

Buy It! Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50, $29; ulta.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jackie Fields