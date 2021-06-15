Amazon Put Some of Its Most Popular Sunglasses on Sale for Under $20

With more than 3,000 five-star reviews praising their versatility, durability, and design, it's not hard to see why Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these classic frames. Many also love that the lenses are polarized. "Most sunglasses are too bulky and the fit is annoying but these are amazing," one customer said. "They are really lightweight so they don't leave an impression on your nose when you take them off. You really just forget you're wearing them."