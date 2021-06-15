Amazon Put Some of Its Most Popular Sunglasses on Sale for Under $20
No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of chic sunglasses. Regardless of the occasion, sunglasses tie your outfit together with their stylish detailings, shape, and prints while protecting your eyes from the sun's damaging rays. But fashionistas know these cute accessories can oftentimes come with a steep price tag, especially when you have your eye on a trendy pair.
Thankfully, retailers like Amazon are filled with budget-friendly sunnies that are just as fashionable as they are affordable. In fact, there are several styles that are on sale right now, helping shoppers save even more. Plus, they have thousands of glowing reviews from customers, who've praised each pair's quality, versatility, and fit.
Below, explore the best sunglasses for under $20 that you can find on Amazon. There's a pair to suit everyone's style, including retro rectangular shades, classic rounded lenses, elevated square sunnies, and athletic aviators.
Shop the Best Amazon Sunglasses Under $20
- Luenx Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses, $17.99 (orig. $22.99)
- Kuguaok Retro Rectangle Sunglasses Two-Pack, from $13.99
- Feirdio Vintage Round Sunglasses, from $13.99
- Sojos Classic Square Sunglasses, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Sojos Vintage Round Sunglasses, $14.98 (orig. $24.99)
- Ephiu Vintage Round Sunglasses, $20.80 with coupon (orig. $21.89)
- MeetSun Polarized Sunglasses, $11.01 (orig. $25.99)
- J+S Military Style Aviator Sunglasses, $15.29 with coupon (orig. $16.99)
Touting more than 9,000 five-star ratings, these mirrored aviators are a favorite for their perfect size and fun color options. "These $20 glasses can replace your $200 ones," one Amazon shopper wrote. "Seriously awesome quality."
Buy It! Luenx Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses, $17.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
On-trend thanks to their rectangular silhouette, shoppers are treated to two pairs for the price of one with this 4.7-star rated sunglasses set. "I really wanted some of these style sunglasses, but with any other trendy pieces, I don't like spending too much on them so I won't feel so bad when the trend is over," one reviewer explained. "Super cheap for both pairs and the quality is just as great as any other sunglasses."
Buy It! Kuguaok Retro Rectangle Sunglasses Two-Pack, from $13.99; amazon.com
With more than 3,000 five-star reviews praising their versatility, durability, and design, it's not hard to see why Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these classic frames. Many also love that the lenses are polarized. "Most sunglasses are too bulky and the fit is annoying but these are amazing," one customer said. "They are really lightweight so they don't leave an impression on your nose when you take them off. You really just forget you're wearing them."
Buy It! Feirdio Vintage Round Sunglasses, from $13.99; amazon.com
Available in 11 different colors and prints, this elegant square Amazon's Choice pair makes the perfect addition to any summer wardrobe. Amazon shoppers have given it a 4.5-star rating and left more than 3,000 glowing reviews. "First of all, I am still in shock that these sunglasses are so nice," one shopper raved. "They are so cute and stylish while also so comfortable with an amazing lens."
Buy It! Sojos Classic Square Sunglasses, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Just like their square counterpart, this rounded Sojos pair has earned thousands of five-star ratings and reviews, and they come in nine different colors. "These shades have become my new favorites," said one Amazon reviewer. "I love that I can put them on top of my head without my hair getting caught in them. They're a plastic frame but not flimsy or cheaply made and they look really stylish."
Buy It! Sojos Vintage Round Sunglasses, $14.98 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Offering a vintage-inspired feel with their slim profile and retro detailing, these sunglasses are five percent off with a special coupon. "Decent build [and] quality for [the] price and weight," one reviewer shared. "Fits well, comfortable, smooth material. Overall this product has good value. Looks and feels like mid-to-high range rather than a budget pair."
Buy It! Ephiu Vintage Round Sunglasses, $20.80 with coupon (orig. $21.89); amazon.com
Polarized and available in a variety of colors, these sunnies keep your eyes protected from the sun while dressing them up. This Amazon's Choice pick has a 4.5-star rating and hundreds of perfect reviews. "Best purchase and money spent on sunglasses I must say," one customer wrote. "Feel great on and love the color! All around very pleased."
Buy It! MeetSun Polarized Sunglasses, $11.01 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
These timeless aviator frames are a number one best-seller on Amazon for their sleek design, polarized lenses, and heavy-duty construction. Not only do they make a fashionable accessory, but many shoppers reported that they're great for outdoor sports and activities. "I have a large head and these large sunglasses fit perfectly," one said. "In addition, they are so light, I forget I have them on. I plan to purchase another pair and leave [them] in my motorhome. These glasses are the best I have ever purchased."
Buy It! J+S Military Style Aviator Sunglasses, $15.29 with coupon (orig. $16.99); amazon.com