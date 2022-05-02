Best Summer Skin Guide: New Products to Add to Your Stash

Sure, it provides coverage like a tinted moisturizer but—make no mistake—this little tube contains some serious complexion-perfecting magic. Made with 90% skincare ingredients (including niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and green tea extract) and offering SPF 40, it's your new one-step essential.

Buy It! IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Nude Glow with SPF 40, $42.00; sephora.com