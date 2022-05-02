Best Summer Skin Guide: New Products to Add to Your Stash
Summer is the season of skin in every sense—which makes it a great time to refresh your skincare routine. So we rounded up all the best new innovative serums, moisturizers, cleansers, and sunscreens to add to your arsenal and make this your glow-iest season yet.
Bio-Oil Body Lotion
Leave it to Bio-Oil (makers of the cult-favorite scar-reducing body oil) to find a way to create a new moisturizing fluid that's light as a feather and incredibly hydrating thanks to a formula that's 42% oil (that's twice the average amount). Just remember to shake to emulsify the solution before use. 5.9 oz.
Buy It! Bio-Oil Body Lotion, $11.36; amazon.com
SELFLESS BY HYRAM Peptide Q10 & Ginger Daily Defense Antioxidant Serum
This little serum has come just in time to shield your skin from summertime sun and pollution damage. Made by the skincare king of TikTok and featuring three powerful antioxidants to protect from environmental aggressors, it's a sustainable must-have your skin will thank you for.
Buy It! SELFLESS BY HYRAM Peptide Q10 & Ginger Daily Defense Antioxidant Serum, $16; selflessbyhyram.com
The INKEY List Mandelic Acid Treatment
If you get warm-weather breakouts, you need this new formula in your life. It helps fade those little spots of hyperpigmentation left over by the ghosts of blemishes past with a one-two combination of mandelic acid and retinol.
Buy It! The INKEY List Mandelic Acid Treatment, $10.99; sephora.com
REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir
Attention to all with cranky summer skin: This soother was designed to help strengthen your natural skin barrier in just two weeks with organic inca inchi and meadowfoam seed oils to keep you looking and feeling fresh calm season long.
Buy It! REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir, $59; renskincare.com
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Nude Glow with SPF 40
Sure, it provides coverage like a tinted moisturizer but—make no mistake—this little tube contains some serious complexion-perfecting magic. Made with 90% skincare ingredients (including niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and green tea extract) and offering SPF 40, it's your new one-step essential.
Buy It! IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Nude Glow with SPF 40, $42.00; sephora.com
Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask
This hue of this gray-ish mud mask may not look social feed-worthy, but the results definitely are. Formulated with Okinawa kucha clay, Japanese kojnac, and volcanic ash for all skin types, this five-minute resurfacer gently exfoliates to clear pores and address oiliness for a photo-worthy finish.
Buy It! Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask, $70; sephora.com
Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength Stretch Mark Cream
There's nothing wrong with stretch marks and, hey, rocking them is in. But if you'd rather minimize yours, this just-launched cream can help. It refines and resurfaces with the help of lactic acid, ceramide NP, and a host of other skin helpers that can help diminish the look of uneven skin tone and texture.
Buy It! Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength Stretch Mark Cream, $58; sephora.com
cocokind Turmeric Illuminating Solution
This leave-on exfoliant combines brightening turmeric with clarifying mandelic and glycolic acids to boost clarity, and leave you with pretty amazing radiance.
Buy It! cocokind Turmeric Illuminating Solution, $24; cocokind.com
Herbivore Moon Fruit Serum
This pretty purple potion (say that three times fast) fights lines with 1% bakuchiol (a plant-based alternative to retinol) rather than retinol, which makes it safe for sensitive skin and women who are pregnant. Recommended use: Apply at night to clean skin and seal with an oil.
Buy It! Herbivore Moon Fruit Serum, $60; sephora.com
Vacation SPF 30 Classic Spray
Rejoice—the sunscreen famous for smelling like a tropical getaway in a bottle now comes in a spray! This mist is water resistant for 80 minutes, vegan, and free of Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, and parabens.
Buy It! Vacation SPF 30 Classic Spray, $20; ulta.com
Holifrog Utopia Microflora Toner
A toner made to support your skin's microflora, this fluid hydrates, eliminates bacteria, fights inflammation, and balances skin with only clean ingredients like jojoba seeds oil, apple cider vinegar, and rice extract to keep you glowing through fall.
Buy It! Holifrog Utopia Microflora Toner, $42; holifrog.com
JORI Daily Leave-On Acne Treatment Mask
This is new dermatologist-formulated acne treatment is packed with micronized 2.5% benzoyl peroxide that gets down deep into pores to get to the root of your hot-weather breakouts—all without fragrances, dyes, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and cyclic silicones.
Buy It! JORI Daily Leave-On Acne Treatment Mask, $52; joriskincare.com
DERMAdoctor Calm Cool + Corrected Cleansing Oil
Meet your new multi-tasker. This all-in-one moisturizer, exfoliator, and makeup remover is formulated for sensitive skin and people with eczema, and features electrolytes, minerals, and antioxidants to nourish.
Buy It! DERMAdoctor Calm Cool + Corrected Cleansing Oil, $30.00; dermadoctor.com
Dr. Brandt Drop of Strength
Inspired by Nobel Prize-winning research on autophagy (a process by which cells recycle and renew their content), this serum is meant as a daily reset for your skin that boosts its immune barrier, replenishes hydration, and balances while offering protection from environmental aggressors.
Buy It! Dr. Brandt Drop of Strength, $85; drbrandtskincare.com
Necessaire Body Lotion Eucalyptus
Hurry to snag this limited-edition version of the brand's niacinamide-rich skin-fortifying moisturizer, featuring a spa-like scent that will make every application into a little spot of "me time."
Buy It! Necessaire Body Lotion Eucalyptus, $25, necessaire.com
Oracle Jayne Station Pure Hand & Body Bar
It may look like a plain beige block, but this artisanal handmade soap is really a treat for your skin. Made of 100% pure virgin olive oil, it's perfect shower addition for all those looking for a plant-based bar made without fragrances, dyes, and animal ingredients.
Buy It! Oracle Jayne Station Pure Hand & Body Bar, $18; oraclejaynestation.com