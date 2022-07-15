The Best Beauty Launches of Summer 2022 

Known as the "3D Derm", Dr. Whitney Bowe knows how to make your skin glow from the inside out. For her debut skincare line, the pro bottled up her signature skin-gut-mind beauty philosophy into two complementing products that bring results you can "see and feel."

The BOWE GLOWE Microbiome Nourishing Cream topically nourishes the skin with prebiotics, postbiotics and squalane while the plant-powered BOWE GROWE Pomegranate Microbiome Elixir is ingested to deliver the nutrients you need to get lit from within.

