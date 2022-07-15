The Best Beauty Launches of Summer 2022
From hair and bodycare to makeup and skincare, step into summer with beauty's latest must-haves
Aveda Nutriplenish Treatment Masques
The brand has launched two vegan and cruelty-free treatments, one for fine hair and the other for thick hair. Both are packed with organic coconut oil, mango butter and pomegranate seed oil to hydrate each strand without weighing it down.
Buy It! Aveda Nutriplenish Collection $13-65; aveda.com
Ceremonia Guava Salt Texture Spray
The Latinx brand has added this wave spray to its top-selling Guave collection. It's infused with salt but doesn't impart any dryness thanks to aloe vera. Did we mention the scent - brown sugar, guava and violet - is absolutely divine?
Buy It! Ceremonia The Guava Beach Waves Salt Texture Spray, $18; ceremonia.com
Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty
Known as the "3D Derm", Dr. Whitney Bowe knows how to make your skin glow from the inside out. For her debut skincare line, the pro bottled up her signature skin-gut-mind beauty philosophy into two complementing products that bring results you can "see and feel."
The BOWE GLOWE Microbiome Nourishing Cream topically nourishes the skin with prebiotics, postbiotics and squalane while the plant-powered BOWE GROWE Pomegranate Microbiome Elixir is ingested to deliver the nutrients you need to get lit from within.
Buy It! Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty, $49-$95; drwhitneybowebeauty.com
e.l.f. Skin
e.l.f. Cosmetic's first skincare line checks off all of the beauty boxes: cruelty-free, vegan and dermatologist-approved formulas at affordable prices. With three collections curated for specific skin types (dry to normal, sensitive and oil and acne-prone), there's a product for everyone.
The early MVPs of the bunch are the Blemish Breakthrough Triple-Acid Resurfacing Serum and the Acne Fighting Spot Gel, which both control and prevent breakouts (the latter being a quick spot treatment for on-the-go) as well as even out skin texture and tone.
Buy It! e.l.f. Skin, $4-$14; elfcosmetics.com
Elizabeth Arden Lift & Firm Eye Cream
Elizabeth Arden's newest ceramide-spiked eye cream smoothes, lifts and replenishes the skin around the eyes for a brighter and younger appearance. Plus, it's fast-absorbing, so you don't have to set a timer to apply eye makeup.
Buy It! Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Lift & Firm Eye Cream, $64; elizabetharden.com
Everyday Humans Reviving Aloe Mist
This refreshing mist is has a trio of ingredients - hyaluronic acid, aloe and cucumber water - to hydrate and moisturize your face and body. Plus, its energizing cactus flower scent makes it an instant pick-me-up.
Buy It!, Everyday Humans Take Five Reviving Aloe Mist, $15; everydayhumans.com
Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Powder Sunscreen
This powder SPF doesn't leave a white cast and is chock full of oil-absorbing minerals. Bonus: on-the-go product is designed with a brush applicator to fit into any schedule. Now that's sunscreen made easy.
Buy It!, Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Translucent Sunscreen Powder Brush SPF 30, $17; hawaiiantropic.com
Jenna Lyons x Wondercolour Nail Polishes
Fashion designer Jenna Lyons has joined forces with luxury beauty marketplace BEAUTY PIE for a line of Wondercolour nail polishes. "I wanted a collection that reflected my own sense of style," Lyons explained in a statement.
"With nails, I have a really purist approach to the shades I wear, so I wanted the absolute best version of all those colors." And she did just that: these five glossy hues make for the perfect accessory.
Buy It! Jenna Lyons x Wondercolour Nail Polishes, $25 each; beautypie.com
Jennifer Meyer Fragrance
For Jennifer Meyer's first foray into fragrance, Los Angeles-based jewelry designer tells PEOPLE "I wanted to create something that was very authentic to who I am and [is] a seamless extension of the brand."
Inspired by Meyer's "childhood memories of growing up at the beach in Malibu," the namesake EdP combines fruity notes (including cranberry, strawberry and coconut water) with waterlily. Together, they make for the "yummiest, sexiest, just got home from the beach scent," Meyer says.
Buy It! Jennifer Meyer Eau de Parfum, $130; jennifermeyer.com
Jillian Dempsey Khôl Eyeliners
Celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey's new eyeliners pack a vibrant punch. Aptly named "The Brights", the line includes two matte shades – "Chimpy Blue" (an electric hue dubbed after Dempsey's nickname for long-time friend and fellow MUA Molly R. Stern) and "FTA White" (inspired by hair stylist and friend Adir Abergel) – that instantly modernize any eye makeup look.
Buy It! Jillian Dempsey Khôl Eyeliners in The Brights in Chimpy Blue and FTA White, $20 each; jilliandempsey.com
Lancôme Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara
Lancôme's Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara merges makeup and skincare. The serum-infused formula immediately adds volume and length while revitalizing lashes over time (snaps for the addition of Amino Acids and shea butter) and magically dissolves in warm water. Win-win-win.
Buy It! Lancôme Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara, $32; lancome-usa.com
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Up-to-24HR Soft Matte Bronzer
Reach for this airy bronzer next time you want a sun-kissed glow sans shimmer. Formulated with the heatproof, sweatproof and waterproof technology found in L'Oréal Paris's viral Infallible Foundation In-a-Powder, this product ensures a gorgeous look that lasts up to 24 hours.
Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Infallible Up-to-24HR Soft Matte Bronzer, $16; lorealparisusa.com
Mermade Hair Style Wand
Beachy waves are a go-to summer style for good reason. But if there's no salt water in sight, Mermade Hair just made it easier to achieve the look. Its latest tool, The Style Wand, is designed with three detachable heads that create a pretty and believable bend.
Buy It! Mermaid Hair The Style Wand, $125; mermadehair.com
Olaplex No.4C Clarifying Shampoo
The celebrity-loved brand is changing the hair game with a shampoo that detoxes like no other. The No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo removes heavy metals and pollution as well as oils and product buildup. Pair it with the rest of the brand's well-known bond-building products for your healthiest head of hair yet.
Buy It! Olaplex No.4C Clarifying Shampoo, $30; olaplex.com
Pattern Beauty Curl Mousse
Need to revamp your curls for those summertime slays? Pattern Beauty, the haircare line founded by Tracee Ellis Ross, is expanding their styling collection with this multi-use and quick-drying foam that adds weightless volume, softness and hold, thanks to ingredients like Marshmallow Root and Castor Oil.
Buy It! Pattern Beauty Curl Mousse, $20; patternbeauty.com
PCA Skin Pigment Gel Pro
Innovation is at the forefront of PCA Skin's formulas and its new Pigment Pro Gel is no exception. Developed with the brand's powerful proprietary technology, its latest launch gently corrects dark spots and discoloration resulting in visibly brighter and more even skin for everyone.
Buy It! PCA Skin Pigment Gel Pro, $120; pcaskin.com
Snif X Steph Shep Fragrance
Influencer and businesswoman Steph Shep sums up Suganami, her fragrance collaboration with Snif, as "a scent that truly elevates your vibe in the most effortless way."
From its genderless earthy, floral and spicy notes that balance "softness and strength" to its ultra-sleek minimalist packaging, Suganami makes for a luxurious sensory experience.
"I wanted to create an original, clean scent that anyone could wear. A scent that was complex enough to keep people curious, but simple enough to wear everyday," Shep tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I am so incredibly proud of this scent, and hope it gives others the same confidence it has given me this past year."
Buy It! Snif X Steph Shep Fragrance Suganami, $65; snif.co
Vintner's Daughter Perfume Oil
Picture serene, lush forests and you'll get a sense of Vintner's Daughter's first-ever fragrance. Understory is a limited-edition all-gender perfume oil crafted with earthy and floral notes to "create a deeper connection to nature and oneself," as described by the brand's founder and CEO, April Gargiulo. It comes packaged in a vegan drawstring leather bag that adds to the luxurious experience.
Buy It! Vintner's Daughter Understory Perfume Oil, $245; vintnersdaughter.com
Wiley Body Super Balm
BIPOC-founded sustainable brand Wiley is here to solve your dry skin woes. The Super Balm is not only soothing for chapped or irritated skin, spotlighting ingredients like papaya seed, rosehip oil and calendula, but it's push-up tube application allows for instant relief whenever and wherever.
Buy It!, Wiley Body Super Balm, $24; wileybody.com
YSL Beauty Nu Lip + Cheek Balmy Tint
YSL Beauty's Nu line might be made with Gen Z in mind, but these gorgeous lip and cheek balms are an item any and everyone can get behind. The buildable pigments give cheeks and lips a beautiful tint, and hydrate wherever they're applied thanks to shea butter.
Buy It! YSL Beauty Nu Lip and Cheek Balmy Tints, $26; yslbeautyus.com