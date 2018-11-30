Chic and Affordable! The Most Stylish Gifts Under $50

Shop the best buys for the most fashionable ones in your life — all handpicked by People's style editors!

Sarah Ball
November 30, 2018 04:01 PM
<p>From jewelry inspired by celebrities (like Anne Hathaway&#8217;s festive earrings by Anabela Chan) to gifts designed by them (like Nicole Richie&#8217;s House of Harlow 1960&#8217;s candle), these gifts are all trendy enough to top any style lover&#8217;s wish list &mdash; all without a big price tag. Scroll through to shop some of our favorites.</p>
This Season's Most Stylish and Affordable Gifts

From jewelry inspired by celebrities (like Anne Hathaway's festive earrings by Anabela Chan) to gifts designed by them (like Nicole Richie's House of Harlow 1960's candle), these gifts are all trendy enough to top any style lover's wish list — all without a big price tag. Scroll through to shop some of our favorites.

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,SHOPPING:TheMostStylishGiftsUnder$50,sarahballtimeinc,Unc,Gal,6719040,201811,I/https://bananarepublic.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=417418002&#038;cid=1111113&#038;pcid=1110783" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="bananarepublic.gap.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Banana Republic Earrings, $48; bananarepublic.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://bananarepublic.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=417418002&#038;cid=1111113&#038;pcid=1110783" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Banana Republic Earrings, $48; bananarepublic.com</a></p>
Trendy Earrings

Buy It! Banana Republic Earrings, $48; bananarepublic.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://riflepaperco.com/2019-juliet-rose/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rifle Paper Co., $14; riflepaperco.com</a></p>
Pocket Planner

Buy It! Rifle Paper Co., $14; riflepaperco.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=483366.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=23013&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anntaylor.com%2Fcashmere-tech-gloves%2F484924&#038;u1=PEO%2CSHOPPING%3ATheMostStylishGiftsUnder%2450%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6719040%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.anntaylor.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Ann Taylor, $49.50; anntaylor.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.anntaylor.com/cashmere-tech-gloves/484924" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Ann Taylor, $49.50; anntaylor.com</a></p>
Cashmere Tech Gloves

Buy It! Ann Taylor, $49.50; anntaylor.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CSHOPPING%3ATheMostStylishGiftsUnder%2450%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6719040%2C201811%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-faux-shearling-moto-jacket-universal-thread-153-tan%2F-%2FA-54173043%3Fpreselect%3D53555824%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Universal Thread, $44.99; target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.target.com/p/women-s-faux-shearling-moto-jacket-universal-thread-153-tan/-/A-54173043?preselect=53555824#lnk=sametab" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Universal Thread, $44.99; target.com</a></p>
Plush Jacket

Buy It! Universal Thread, $44.99; target.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=612495.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=13768&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksoff5th.com%2Fhouse-of-harlow-1960-root-glass-candle-10-oz%2Fproduct%2F0400099288714%3FR%3D818313026477%2526amp%3BP_name%3DHouse%2Bof%2BHarlow%2B1960%2526amp%3BNtt%3Dhouse%2Bof%2Bharlow%2Bcandle%2526amp%3BN%3D0&#038;u1=PEO%2CSHOPPING%3ATheMostStylishGiftsUnder%2450%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6719040%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.saksoff5th.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="House of Harlow 1960, $30 for 10 oz; saksoff5th.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.saksoff5th.com/house-of-harlow-1960-root-glass-candle-10-oz/product/0400099288714?R=818313026477&#038;P_name=House+of+Harlow+1960&#038;Ntt=house+of+harlow+candle&#038;N=0" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">House of Harlow 1960, $30 for 10 oz; saksoff5th.com</a></p>
Chic Candle

Buy It! House of Harlow 1960, $30 for 10 oz; saksoff5th.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,SHOPPING:TheMostStylishGiftsUnder$50,sarahballtimeinc,Unc,Gal,6719040,201811,I/https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=397066022&#038;cid=1092466&#038;pcid=1092454" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.gap.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Gap, $49.95; gap.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=397066022&#038;cid=1092466&#038;pcid=1092454" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Gap, $49.95; gap.com</a></p>
Colorful Scarf

Buy It! Gap, $49.95; gap.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.zara.com/us/en/beaded-crossbody-bag-p16608304.html?v1=6450478&amp;v2=1074528" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Zara, $49.99; zara.com</a></p>
Beaded Bag

Buy It! Zara, $49.99; zara.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=607166.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=10002&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.sephora.com%252Fproduct%252Fspellbound-brush-set-P435840&#038;u1=PEO%2CSHOPPING%3ATheMostStylishGiftsUnder%2450%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6719040%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Sephora Collection, $49; sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/spellbound-brush-set-P435840" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Sephora Collection, $49; sephora.com</a></p>
Glam Makeup Brushes

Buy It! Sephora Collection, $49; sephora.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,SHOPPING:TheMostStylishGiftsUnder$50,sarahballtimeinc,Unc,Gal,6719040,201811,I/https://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=135044092&#038;cid=55150&#038;pcid=55147" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="oldnavy.gap.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Old Navy, $34.99; oldnavy.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=135044092&#038;cid=55150&#038;pcid=55147" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Old Navy, $34.99; oldnavy.com</a></p>
Glittery Sandals

Buy It! Old Navy, $34.99; oldnavy.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,SHOPPING:TheMostStylishGiftsUnder$50,sarahballtimeinc,Unc,Gal,6719040,201811,I/https://www.ae.com/aerie-ski-beanie-natural/aerie/s-prod/5497_3669_109?cm=sUS-cUSD&#038;catId=cat6470537" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ae.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="American Eagle, $15.95; ae.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ae.com/aerie-ski-beanie-natural/aerie/s-prod/5497_3669_109?cm=sUS-cUSD&#038;catId=cat6470537" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">American Eagle, $15.95; ae.com</a></p>
Bold Beanie

Buy It! American Eagle, $15.95; ae.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-11077-131940-143798?sid=PEO%2CSHOPPING%3ATheMostStylishGiftsUnder%2450%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6719040%2C201811%2CI&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproduct%2F42394-noir-initial-pendant-necklace%3Fsku%3D42401" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.baublebar.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="BaubleBar, $36 each; baublebar.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.baublebar.com/product/42394-noir-initial-pendant-necklace?sku=42401" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">BaubleBar, $36 each; baublebar.com</a><a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-11077-131940-143798?sid=PEO%2CSHOPPING%3ATheMostStylishGiftsUnder%2450%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6719040%2C201811%2CI&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproduct%2F42394-noir-initial-pendant-necklace%3Fsku%3D42401" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.baublebar.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="BaubleBar, $36 each; baublebar.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.baublebar.com/product/42394-noir-initial-pendant-necklace?sku=42401" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">BaubleBar, $36 each; baublebar.com</a></p>
Initial Pendants

Buy It! BaubleBar, $36 each; baublebar.comBaubleBar, $36 each; baublebar.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,SHOPPING:TheMostStylishGiftsUnder$50,sarahballtimeinc,Unc,Gal,6719040,201811,I/https://www.landsend.com/products/womens-suede-clog-moccasin-slippers/id_326530?CM_MERCH=DTP_SEARCH_null&#038;action=DTP_SEARCH_null&#038;query=suede%20clog%20slippers%20women" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.landsend.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Lands&#039; End, $39.99 (plus $8 for monogram); landsend.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.landsend.com/products/womens-suede-clog-moccasin-slippers/id_326530?CM_MERCH=DTP_SEARCH_null&#038;action=DTP_SEARCH_null&#038;query=suede%20clog%20slippers%20women" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Lands&#039; End, $39.99 (plus $8 for monogram); landsend.com</a></p>
Comfy Slippers

Buy It! Lands' End, $39.99 (plus $8 for monogram); landsend.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Similar:</em> <a href="http://kohls.sjv.io/c/249354/362118/5349?subId1=PEO%2CSHOPPING%3ATheMostStylishGiftsUnder%2450%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6719040%2C201811%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kohls.com%2Fproduct%2Fprd-3362011%2Fwomens-croft-barrow-textured-plush-wrap-robe.jsp%3Fskuid%3D50988115%26amp%3Bci_mcc%3Dci%26amp%3Butm_campaign%3DROBES%26amp%3Butm_medium%3DCSE%26amp%3Butm_source%3Dgoogle%26amp%3Butm_product%3D50988115%26amp%3BCID%3Dshopping15%26amp%3Butm_campaignid%3D196833452%26amp%3Bpid%3Dgoogleadwords_int%26amp%3Baf_channel%3DCSE%26amp%3Bgclid%3DEAIaIQobChMI54W0qNL83gIVgP_jBx2MDg3tEAQYECABEgLTH_D_BwE%26amp%3Bgclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.kohls.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Croft &amp; Barrlow, $29.99 (on sale!); kohls.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.kohls.com/product/prd-3362011/womens-croft-barrow-textured-plush-wrap-robe.jsp?skuid=50988115&#038;ci_mcc=ci&#038;utm_campaign=ROBES&#038;utm_medium=CSE&#038;utm_source=google&#038;utm_product=50988115&#038;CID=shopping15&#038;utm_campaignid=196833452&#038;pid=googleadwords_int&#038;af_channel=CSE&#038;gclid=EAIaIQobChMI54W0qNL83gIVgP_jBx2MDg3tEAQYECABEgLTH_D_BwE&#038;gclsrc=aw.ds" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Croft &amp; Barrlow, $29.99 (on sale!); kohls.com</a></p>
Cozy Robe

Buy It! Similar: Croft & Barrlow, $29.99 (on sale!); kohls.com

Statement Zip Pouch

Buy It! Madewell, $29.50; madewell.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,SHOPPING:TheMostStylishGiftsUnder$50,sarahballtimeinc,Unc,Gal,6719040,201811,I/https://www.jcrew.com/p/womens_category/accessories/belts/velvet-belt/K6506?color_name=academic-green" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.jcrew.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="J.Crew, $39.50; jcrew.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.jcrew.com/p/womens_category/accessories/belts/velvet-belt/K6506?color_name=academic-green" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">J.Crew, $39.50; jcrew.com</a></p>
Luxe Velvet Belt

Buy It!J.Crew, $39.50; jcrew.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=365876.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=3797&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.bobbibrowncosmetics.com%252Fproduct%252F2330%252F60566%252Fmakeup%252Feyes%252Feye-shadow%252Fstarlight-crystal-eye-shadow-palette%252Ffh18&#038;u1=PEO%2CSHOPPING%3ATheMostStylishGiftsUnder%2450%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6719040%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.bobbibrowncosmetics.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Bobbi Brown, $39; bobbibrowncosmetics.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.bobbibrowncosmetics.com/product/2330/60566/makeup/eyes/eye-shadow/starlight-crystal-eye-shadow-palette/fh18" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Bobbi Brown, $39; bobbibrowncosmetics.com</a></p>
Shimmery Palette

Buy It! Bobbi Brown, $39; bobbibrowncosmetics.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,SHOPPING:TheMostStylishGiftsUnder$50,sarahballtimeinc,Unc,Gal,6719040,201811,I/https://www.kendrascott.com/jewelry/categories/all-jewelry/phillipa-gld.html?cgid=all-jewelry&#038;dwvar_phillipa-gld_stoneColor=979" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.kendrascott.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Kendra Scott $39.97 (on sale!); kendrascott.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.kendrascott.com/jewelry/categories/all-jewelry/phillipa-gld.html?cgid=all-jewelry&#038;dwvar_phillipa-gld_stoneColor=979" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Kendra Scott $39.97 (on sale!); kendrascott.com</a></p>
Delicate Bracelet

Buy It! Kendra Scott $39.97 (on sale!); kendrascott.com

