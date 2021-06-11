Kim Kardashian's Kimoji Peach Bikini, Plus More Nostalgic Style and Beauty Moments from the KUWTK Finale

If we've learned anything from 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it's that no one knows how to market themselves better than Kim Kardashian - and the entrepreneur, 40, reminded us of that during last night's finale episode of the E! reality show.

While on a family trip to Lake Tahoe, Kim was shown wearing a beige bikini featuring her peach Kimoji design as she sat in a hot tube with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. The motif has become a signature for the SKIMS founder, who even modeled a perfume bottle in the shape of the Kimoji peach after launching it with her Kimoji app back in 2015.

The season 20 finale (which marked the end of the long-running show) had us reminiscing on other KarJenner style and glam signatures - including Kylie Lip Kits, Smooch merch and super-long acrylic nails.

"I don't know how you guys do those nails and don't like poke an eye out," Kendall told her younger sister Kylie as they exchanged holiday gifts during the Lake Tahoe trip. "There's nothing I can't do," Kylie jokingly replied.

In another clip, the family gathered to put momentos from the past 20 seasons into a time capsule. Kylie chose to include O.G. Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits from the brand's first launch. "I would go as far as to say there's no Kylie without Kylie Lip Kits," the entrepreneur said.

For Kourtney's contribution, she chose a Smooch tee from the family's former children's boutique (which made appearances in early seasons) and even demonstrated that she still has expert T-shirt folding skills, perfectly wrapping it up before putting it in the canister.

Kim, who put in a bottle of her first fragrance she created on her own, prepared for the time capsule scene on last week's episode of the show, bringing back some serious style nostalgia by taking viewers inside her archive closet.

Kim Kardashian fashion archive from KUWTK screengrab.

"Oh my gosh, this is so fun to see," Kim said as she walked into the closet filled with racks of designer looks covered in protective garment bags and labeled with photos of the event she attended. "So my sisters explained that they want to do a time capsule and I think it's such a cute idea. I really do. So I'm going to see if I have a little Keeping Up with the Kardashians memento that I can put in this time capsule."

