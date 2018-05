14 of the Best Striped Swimsuits to Shop for Summer

If you’re in the market for a trendy new swimsuit, we suggest opting for a cute striped style. From nautical to rainbow to seersucker, this season is all about fresh and fun ways to wear your stripes. Just take a cue from style-setters like Rita Ora, Emily Ratajkowski and Julianne Hough who each rocked a striped suit while soaking up some sun. Whether you like your stripes horiztonal, vertical, classic or colorful we’ve found a suit for you. Scroll through to shop 14 of our favorite striped swimsuits and get ready for your most stylish summer ever!